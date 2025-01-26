Kaizer Chiefs Thrash Free Agents to Cruise Into Nedbank Cup Last 16

Kaizer Chiefs are through to the next round of the Nedbank Cup after defeating lower league side Free Agents in the round of 32

The Soweto giants were the better side in both halves, as they put four past the visitors at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening

George Matlou was named the Man of the Match after a wonderful performance for the second game running for the Glamour Boys

Kaizer Chiefs booked a place in the next round of the Nedbank Cup after thrashing Free Agents at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening.

A first-half brace from Pule Mmodi and lone strikes from Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro in the second period gave the Glamour Boys a deserved win over the lower-division side.

Nasreddine Nabi was not at the dugout for the Soweto giants, but it didn't affect the players' performance as they moved past the last 16 to join Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and others in the round of 16.

Kaizer Chiefs thrash Free Agents in Nedbank Cup last 32

Kaizer Chiefs were the better side in the early minutes of the game and came close to taking the lead in the 4th minute after Ngcobo's shot from outside the box hit the woodwork.

The Glamour Boys had another opportunity to take the lead a few minutes later but Frosler's shot was saved by Free agents goalkeeper Igidimba.

Mfundo Vilakazi also tried his luck from outside the box in the 10th minute, but his effort went wide.

Kaizer Chiefs took the lead in the 18th minute after Bruce Bvuma teed up Pule Mmodi, who scored his first goal of the season.

Mmodi added a second for the Soweto-based club in the 26th minute after a wonderful play from Wandile Duba.

Amakhosi were close to being three goals up in the 29th minute, but Mmodi's unselfishness didn't pay off as Mashane failed to bury the chance as his last touch let him down with the ball eventually going out of play.

Brvma was called into action by the visitors in the 34th minute, but he was in a position to stop the lower league side from getting back in the game.

The first half ended with Kaizer Chiefs leading 2-0 courtesy of Mmodi's brace.

The first real chance of the second half came a few seconds ahead of the hour mark after Vilakazi's free-kick was saved by Free Agents goalkeeper Shabalala.

The resulting corner led to Kaizer Chiefs' third goal, which was tagged controversial, as Inacio Miguel scored from an offside position to make the scoreline 3-0.

Free Agents striker Saheed Adebayo was sent off after protesting against the goal to the referee.

Second-half substitute Ranga Chivaviro got on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute after being set up by Matlou.

Source: Briefly News