Kaizer Chiefs React After Christian Saile Scores on His Debut for SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs might regret letting Christian Saile, join their Premier Soccer League rivals, SuperSport United, after a poor start this season.

The Congolese winger was part of the swap deal that saw Tashreeq Morris, who was one of the three signings Kaizer Chiefs announced on Monday, join the Soweto giants.

Saile was part of the starting lineup in Nasreddine Nabi's first Betway Premiership match this season, but lost his place in the squad with the emergence of Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi.

Christian Saile scores on his debut for SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup clash against Magesi FC. Photo: @SuperSportFC.

The forward played 56 times for the Glamour Boys finding the back of the net seven times and providing just four assists.

In the 56 appearances he had for Amakhosi, only seven of them were under Nabi, and failed to register any goal contribution.

Kaizer Chiefs react after Sailes scores on his debut

Saile went straight into Gavin Hunt's starting lineup for SuperSport United's clash with Magesi FC in the Nedbank Cup a few minutes after his move.

The Congolese winger started the match alongside Vincent Pule and Magidigidi in attack, and it was the former who got the game up and running while scoring Matsatsantsa's first goal.

Saile went on to mark his debut with a goal six minutes after the restart. The 25-year-old made a dashing run into Magesi's box, and his first shot hit the woodwork but his second was an acrobatic shot that hit the back of the net.

The goal by the Congolese drew a reaction from Kaizer Chiefs' official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Amakhosi admin posted a gif that portrayed them being amazed by Saile's quick adaptation to life at his new club.

Kaizer Chiefs' reaction went viral on social media with fans sharing different thoughts.

Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs' reaction to Saile's goal

CarrenKB said:

"Chiefs shirt is extremely heavy."

sphahlanga wrote:

"Was to be expected though, exactly what i said when he left. Man will succeed there because he found a team in his level with no pressure. What shocked me with the man we swapped him with is they failed to deliver week in week out on a team with little to no pressure but expect him to succeed on a Chiefs level of pressure?? We can't be serious or even fair to him @kaizerm_jr"

biggy_cpt shared:

"We want him back before 00:00 today. He proves us wrong now."

tintswalomegacy commented:

"Suddenly he knows how to score mxm😭😭😂"

EMKEM_Mike implied:

"This reaction is all of us right? 🤣🤣🤣."

Mehl_eNyoka suggested on Kaizer Chiefs' post:

"I've Seen Enough He's Better Than Du Preez🤞"

CaptainLizza reacted:

"So Kaizer Chiefs have signed only 3 players in this difficult times we’ve been in for so long now? I am not happy at all."

