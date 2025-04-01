Cape Town City midfielder Fortune Makaringe joined thousands of nationwide student protests demanding an end to sexual assault in South Africa

Students and political parties arranged protests demanding justice for Cwecwe, a seven-year-old girl who was raped in October 2024

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise former Orlando Pirates midfielder Makaringe for showing his support for the worthy cause

PSL midfielder Fortune Makaringe made his feelings known after attending a march against the issue of sexual assault in South Africa.

The 32-year-old Cape Town City star was among thousands of South Africans who took part in the protests following the rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe in October 2024.

Cape Town City midfielder Fortune Makaringe was among thousands of Justice for Cwecwe protests around South Africa.

Makaringe is a fan favourite among local football supporters and made the move from the Soweto giants to Cape Town City at the start of the 2024/2025 season, much to the delight of local fans.

Fortune Makaringe offers his support

Makaringe showed his support for Cwecwe on Instargram:

Following his move, Makaringe took time away from the pitch to join the protests demanding justice for the young rape victim, marking his appearance on Instagram.

Makaringe posted:

“As a son, husband, dad, uncle, a fellow student and an educator by profession before the role of being an idol to the footballing fraternity. I absolutely felt the need to March on and support the rally for #justice4cwecwe. As a community that stands for social coherence and the call to groom and uplift young kids to become great human beings, we stand to fight against anyone who touches our kids.”

Makaringe is a proud father according to Instagram:

Thousands join protests for Cwecwe

Following the heartbreaking story of Cwecwe’s rape, South Africans were left in shock, with protest events and cries on social media supporting her.

Along with Makaringe and students, political parties have also joined the fray, saying they might have to take matters into their own hands if nothing is done.

The talented midfielder has been a standout player in Mzansi over the years and said he had to join the protests as a devoted father and football idol.

Cape Town City star Fortune Makaringe is a devoted father.

Fans praise Cape Town City star Makaringe

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Makaringe, thanking the current Cape Town City star for joining in on the nationwide protests and called him a true PSL hero.

_thandeka_ was proud:

“Ha khensa buti, we are stronger together.”

Original_missproduction celebrated:

“Yesssssssss!!!!!!”

Kamohelo_likotsi thanked Makaringe:

“Oh my bro, you were with us today. Shout out, man.”

Zamadlomo_20 was grateful:

“Thank you, bhuti.”

Smangaliso_zoolu1510 praised City star Makaringe:

“Salute Fortune.”

Fortune Makaringe thanks former cub

As reported by Briefly News, current Cape Town City star Fortune Makaringe said he learnt many things from former side Orlando Pirates that made him a better person.

The 32-year-old midfielder left Soweto for Cape Town at the start of the 2024/2025 season after falling down the pecking order in Spanish coach Jose Riveiro’s squad.

