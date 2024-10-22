Fortune Makaringe Said Orlando Pirates Made Him a Better Person
- Midfielder Fortune Makaringe hopes to use the lessons learnt at Orlando Pirates to help Cape Town City reach new heights
- The 31-year-old player joined City after five successful years at Pirates at the start of the 2024/2025 season
- Local football fans praised Makaringe on social media and backed the star to be a success in Cape Town
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe said he learnt a lot from the Soweto giants as he looks to establish himself at Cape Town City.
The 31-year-old said Pirates helped him be less emotional and more focused on his career before his move to the Citizens.
Makaringe, who joined City at the start of the 2024/2025 season, won five major titles in as many years at the Soweto giants and scored six goals in 106 appearances.
Fortune Makaringe thanked Orlando Pirates
Makaringe speaks about Pirates in the tweet below:
According to FARPost, Makaringe said he learnt many life lessons at Soweto, while City kept their Carling Cup dreams alive after beating Royal AM 3-0 on Saturday, 19 October 2024.
Makaringe said:
“At Pirates, the motto is to win all. We didn’t do permutations. Stakes are always high. One lesson that maybe one took from the Pirates team is patience.”
Since joining City, Makaringe is yet to register a goal, but he has played in six matches for the club that is currently 11th after earning four points in the PSL.
Fans admire Makaringe
Local football fans admired Makaringe on social media, saying City made a marquee signing by adding the 31-year-old midfielder to their squad.
England Legend Hails 'Special Talent' Fatawu Issahaku After Game Changing Display Versus Southampton
Ngceboh Mkhatshwa is a fan:
“Makaringe ke star.”
Nhlakanipho Baba Wamantombazane Memela admires Makaringe:
“Fortune, the role model.”
Frederick Koopman backs the player:
“Make us proud, my brother #iamCityFC.”
Ruff Teeh rates the player highly:
“El Maestro.”
Moemedi Molefi respects the midfielder:
“Machine.”
