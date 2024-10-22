Midfielder Fortune Makaringe hopes to use the lessons learnt at Orlando Pirates to help Cape Town City reach new heights

The 31-year-old player joined City after five successful years at Pirates at the start of the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans praised Makaringe on social media and backed the star to be a success in Cape Town

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe said he learnt a lot from the Soweto giants as he looks to establish himself at Cape Town City.

The 31-year-old said Pirates helped him be less emotional and more focused on his career before his move to the Citizens.

Cape Town City player Fortune Makaringe thanked Orlando Pirates for making him a better player. Image: fortune_makaringe11.

Source: Instagram

Makaringe, who joined City at the start of the 2024/2025 season, won five major titles in as many years at the Soweto giants and scored six goals in 106 appearances.

Fortune Makaringe thanked Orlando Pirates

Makaringe speaks about Pirates in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, Makaringe said he learnt many life lessons at Soweto, while City kept their Carling Cup dreams alive after beating Royal AM 3-0 on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

Makaringe said:

“At Pirates, the motto is to win all. We didn’t do permutations. Stakes are always high. One lesson that maybe one took from the Pirates team is patience.”

Since joining City, Makaringe is yet to register a goal, but he has played in six matches for the club that is currently 11th after earning four points in the PSL.

Fans admire Makaringe

Local football fans admired Makaringe on social media, saying City made a marquee signing by adding the 31-year-old midfielder to their squad.

Ngceboh Mkhatshwa is a fan:

“Makaringe ke star.”

Nhlakanipho Baba Wamantombazane Memela admires Makaringe:

“Fortune, the role model.”

Frederick Koopman backs the player:

“Make us proud, my brother #iamCityFC.”

Ruff Teeh rates the player highly:

“El Maestro.”

Moemedi Molefi respects the midfielder:

“Machine.”

Mamelodi Sundowns show interest in a Cape Town City star

As Briefly News reported, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have targeted Cape Town City playmaker Jaedin Rhodes.

Sundowns want to add more youth to their attacking line-up and have identified the 21-year-old as a future transfer target.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News