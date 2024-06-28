Cape Town City officially unveiled former Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe as their newest signing

The Citizens have been busy in the transfer market after adding Haashim Domingo and Kayden Francis along with Makaringe

City fans took to social media to welcome Makaringe to the club as excitement builds ahead of next season

Orlando Pirates player Fortune Makaringe is officially a Cape Town City player. Image: fortune_makaringe11

Midfielder Fortune Makaringe was officially revealed as a Cape Town City player on Friday, 28 June 2024.

The 31-year-old star has been heavily linked with City following his exit from Orlando Pirates, and the club has announced his signing a day after welcoming Kayden Francis.

Fortune Makaringe is ready to go

Makaringe speaks to City fans in the video below:

Speaking via City's Twitter (X) profile, Makaringe is excited to play for City, while his new boss is adamant striker Khanyisa Mayo will not be sold.

Makaringe said:

"The fans can expect a very, very high-spirited person, a team player. Most importantly, a team player; I firmly believe that when one of us wins, we all win."

Following Makaringe's arrival, City is expected to further strengthen its squad by signing Sekhukhune United player Kamohelo Mokotjo.

City fans are excited

Citizen fans took to social media to welcome Makaringe to the squad and applauded the Cape Town club for their recruitment in the transfer market.

Karabo Mos congratulated City:

"Next season, you must fight for number one throughout the season. These are good signings."

Scello Gumbi is a fan of Makaringe:

"Congratulations, Mfanakithi. Such a very disciplined man with a great heart for football. You remain our favourite at Pirates, Once and Always!"

Mo Ga No Jnr applauded the purchase:

"Great acquisition."

Yandisa Mfaku gave Makaringe high praise:

"Finally! Our very own Paul Pogba."

James DekayDiggs Ngobeni welcomed the star to Cape Town:

"All the best, Fortune, and welcome to the best team in the Western Cape."

Cape Town City sign Haashim Domingo

As Briefly News reported, Cape Town City welcomed midfielder Haashim Domingo after his transfer from Moroccan club Raja Casablanca.

The Cape Town-born midfielder returned to the Mother City following his move to the Citizens on Monday, 17 June 2024.

