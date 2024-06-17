Cape Town City announced the signing of 28-year-old Haashim Domingo from Moroccan side Raja Casablanca

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star joined City for a reported R12.3 million and is set to be joined by a host of new stars at the club

Local football fans took to social media to welcome Domingo to City while they backed the Cape Town side to make an impact next season

Cape Town City welcomed Haashim Domingo to the side. Image: CapeTownCityFC/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Haashim Domingo has joined Cape Town City from Moroccan side Raja Casablanca for a reported R12.3 million.

The Cape Town side announced the signing on Monday, 17 June 2024, and the side is set to welcome many new stars, including former Orlando Pirates star Fortune Makaringe.

Cape Town City sign Haashim Domingo

City announced Domingo's signing in the video below:

City announced the signing of Domingo on their Twitter (X) account, while they could lose attacking midfielder Jaedin Rhodes to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

City tweeted:

"MAESTRO IN THE CITY! Haashim Domingo is a BLUE ."

Fans welcome Domingo back to Mzansi

Local football fans took to social media to welcome the Cape Town-born star back to Mzansi and show their admiration for City.

Qashana Mbusiseni Ntombela admires City:

"City is cooking; I love it. I'm a Sundowns fan, but I love Cape Town City; it's a very professional team; good luck."

Nicholas Musa prasied Domingo:

"Good signing this one."

Khawulani Déco respects City:

"City is cooking."

NK Wa Ha Netshimbupfe hopes for the best:

"Good luck to him. I wish the PSL can be competitive next season."

KaGiso GuilavoGui is excited:

"Welcome home, Haashim! He deserves that #7 jersey."

Cape Town City look to keep star player

As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town City boss John Comitis said star striker Khanyisa Mayo will not leave the club.

The City chairman said the club would not sell Mayo after the Bafana striker was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

