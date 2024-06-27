Midfielder Keagan Dolly could join PSL rivals SuperSport United after leaving Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

A Briefly News source said the Pretoria club are looking to bring in experienced players to help the younger members of the squad

Local fans took to social media to back Dolly to find a new club while they questioned if SuperSport could afford to meet his salary demands

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SuperSport United want Keagan Dolly after he left Kaizer Chiefs. Image: keegan_dolly

Source: Instagram

After leaving Kaizer Chiefs, 31-year-old midfielder Keagan Dolly could join PSL rivals SuperSport United next season.

The Pretoria side has joined Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC in showing interest in Dolly following his release from Amakhosi.

Keagan Dolly’s experience attracts SuperSport United

SuperSport are interested in Dolly, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the club is looking to bring in experienced players to mentor talented youngsters like defender Bilal Baloyi.

The source said:

“The club is interested in bringing players with experience in the PSL to guide the youngsters coming through the system. There is competition for the players the club has on their wishlist, but they are confident the right player will be signed.”

SuperSport previously showed an interest in Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare, who has since joined Sekhukhune United.

Fans wish Dolly luck

Local football fans took to social media to wish Dolly luck in his search for a new club, while some questioned if clubs could meet his salary demands.

Sekei Ntadimo is against the move:

“He will play ten games, then boom, season-long injury.”

Solomon Mdluli asked a question:

“Will they be able to afford him, though?”

Stix So Matches says leaving Chiefs was best for Dolly:

“Chiefs destroyed many players. Good luck, Dolly.”

Zubenathi Zubra Sofute gave a suggestion:

“He must join Cape Town City FC.”

Elman Wa Makgatho is a fan:

“Great player. Chiefs released him, but they will never replace him.”

Shandre Campbell could move overseas

As Briefly News reported, agent Mike Makaab says talented SuperSport United winger Shandre Campbell has been talking to two European clubs.

The teenage winger has impressed overseas clubs and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns after impressive performances for Matsatsantsa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News