Sekhukhune United shocked local football fans by firing head coach Lehlohonolo Seema for the second time in less than a season

The decision comes as a shock after Seema guided the club to fourth in the PSL club and the club management’s previous statement saying they would support the coach

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sekhukhune was shooting themselves in the foot after making the surprise decision

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema has been sacked for the second time in less than a season at Sekhuhune United despite keeping the side fourth on the PSL log.

Seema was dismissed hours after addressing the media ahead of Sekhukhune's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 8 March 2025.

Sekhukhune United have sacked head coach Lehloholnolo Seema for the second time. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

Source: Twitter

Despite finishing fourth in the PSL last season, Sekhukhune parted ways with Seema in June 2024, only to rehire him a few months later and then decide to part ways again in March 2025.

Lehlohonolo Seema has been dismissed by Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune announced Seema's departure on Instagram:

According to a club statement, Sekhuhune United wished the coach well and has named a temporary replacement.

The statement read

“In light of this development, coaches Kaitano Tembo and Paulus Masehe will take on the responsibility of leading the team forward. The club thanks coach Seema for his dedication and contribution during his time with us.”

Before the announcement, Sekhukhune management showed support for the coach amid rumours that the club was considering making a change to their coaching staff.

Seema lost his last match as Sekhukhune coach, according to the tweet below:

Questions remain over Sekhukhune’s future

During their last league match, Sekhukhune lost 2-1 to lowly ranked Richards Bay yet remained fourth on the log.

It remains to be seen who will replace Seema permanently after the club was previously linked with former Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler.

Sekhukhune has also come under the spotlight after deciding to play winger Shaune Mogalia despite the player’s involvement in a car accident that killed a nine-year-old girl.

Sekhukhune United lost 2-1 to Richards Bay in their last PSL match. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

Source: Twitter

Fans are shocked

Local football fans were surprised on social media and said that Sekhukhune might have shot themselves in the foot by parting ways with Seema.

Tiza Tizza asked a question:

“What's wrong with Sekhukhune’s management?”

Mnyamezeli Nzeku made a suggestion:

“Cape Town City must hire him.”

Thapelo Mphephu is shocked:

“What did Seema do to deserve such treatment?”

Mpho Tim criticised local football:

“Our football is managed through emotions. Just one match and you're out.”

Thuba Mthubela Dube made a dire prediction:

“Kaitano Tembo will take Sekhukhune from fourth to the relegation zone.”

Sekhukhune United consider returning on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns star

As reported by Briefly News, Sekhukhune United might cancel Sipho Mbule’s loan spell at the club due to reported discipline issues.

Mbule has been a standout player for Sekhukhune since joining on loan at the start of the 2024/2025 season but his time at the club could be cut short.

