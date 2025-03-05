Teen winger Kabelo Kgositsile has attracted interest from Orlando Pirates after impressive displays for NFD side Baroka FC

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele said Pirates made contact after the sides met each other in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, 15 February 2025

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Pirates’ move for Kgositsile, saying the player can be a future star in local football

Orlando Pirates have shown an interest in Baroka FC youngster Kabelo Kgositsile and have reportedly approached to sign the 20-year-old.

Kgositsile emerged as a target for Pirates after impressive displays for the side currently seventh in the NFD log and pushing for PSL promotion.

Baroka FC chairman Khurushi Mphahlele said Orlando Pirates are interested in Kabelo Kgositsile.

Source: UGC

The 20-year-old winger has been tipped to be a future star in the PSL and has attracted interest from several clubs with Pirates leading the way.

Orlando Pirates approached Baroka FC for a star player

Pirates are interested in Kgositsile, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele said Pirates made contact after the Nedbank Cup match on Saturday, 15 February 2025, which the Soweto giants won 3-1.

Mphahlele said:

“Immediately after we played them in the last 16 in the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium, the chairman, Dir Irvin Koza approached me. I have worked with Pirates many times, and all our deals have gone smoothly without any issues. I’m confident dealing with Pirates because their word is bankable. However, any final decision regarding Kgositsile will depend on the agreement, we have not reached an agreement with Pirates.”

Kgositsile is a fan favourite among local supporters, according to the tweet below:

Pirates could add Kgositsile to their squad

After clubs started showing an interest on Kgositsile, Baroka coach Foster Hlongwane said the player needs to remain humble and follow in the footsteps of Bucs star Relebohile Mofokeng.

Next season, Pirates could sign Kgositsile as a replacement for Mofokeng, who has attracted interest from overseas clubs such as Glasgow Rangers and FC Barcelona.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro aims to build a strong squad for next season, while they suffered a blow in their chase for the PSL title after a 2-0 loss to Marumo Gallants in their last match.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could add a talented Baroka FC star to his squad.

Source: Twitter

Fans admire Kgositsile

Local football fans reacted on social media by praising Kgositisile and backed Pirates’ interest in the 20-year-old player.

Ansah Rsa is a fan:

“Too much talent this one.”

Kagiso Riet wants the player at Pirates:

“This is a must-have. Saleng is on his way out and Nkota is not consistent.”

MerCy November Mogoba admires the player:

“He's really a good winger, plays almost exactly as Mkhuthuzi. He has the skill, pace and shooting; just needs polishing here and there. A great player for the future.”

Mkhululi Makola Yamani has a wish:

“Please Mr Mphahlele, sir we beg you to release this boy to join Orlando Pirates.”

Canibus Saila is happy:

“Great news.”

