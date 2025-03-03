Sundowns Sign Bafana Bafana Star Amid Several Links With Kaizer Chiefs, Wydad AC

Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns have signed South African international, Lebo Mothiba, despite links with several clubs including Kaizer Chiefs

The former Lille striker has been without a club since last year, and had several clubs in Europe turning down a chance to give him a contract

The Bafana Bafana star was also linked with a move to Wydad Athletic Club were he would link up with former Mamelodi Sundowns boss Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly signed Bafana Bafana star Lebo Mothiba on a free transfer amid several links with Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Athletic Club.

The South African international has been without a club since being released by Ligue 1 club RSC Strasbourg at the end of last season.

During his time in Europe, Mothiba also played for Lille OSC, Valenciennes, and Troyes before returning to the South African league.

Bafana Bafana star Lebo Mothiba penned a short term deal with Mamelodi Sundowns despite several links with other clubs.

Source: Twitter

Mothiba joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Mothiba was linked with Kaizer Chiefs since last summer and was spotted at the Naturena on two occasions, an event that raised questions about him trying to convince the Glamour Boys to sign him.

The South African striker was also spotted watching a Wydad AC game, and reports suggest that he was interested in joining Rulani Mokwena in the Moroccan league.

All those reports have now been put behind as the former Lille star penned a short-term deal with the Brazilians, according to a report by iDiskiTimes.

Mothiba started his football career at Sundowns Academy, and he's back to the club since leaving in 2009. He will compete for a place in the team alongside in-form strikers Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners.

Mamelodi Sundowns sign South African striker Lebo Mothiba on a free transfer despite links with Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Twitter

He was linked with different clubs in Europe and even spent time on trial with German side Karlsruher SC, but he couldn't strike a deal with them.

The former Troyes striker also spent some time training with the Sundowns squad since January before convincing Miguel Cardoso and his technical crew to give him a short-term deal to play for his boyhood club once again.

Reactions as Sundowns sign Mothiba

ExVukeya7 said:

"They have Reigners and Ribeiro fighting for golden boot whilst playing Shalulile too....why sign this guy....PSL should just put a cap on the number of player one team can register once.....28 players are enough to play for 1 team in a season."

Maxx_Hømmer wrote:

"He said it a year ago, that he would retire at his boyhood club should he come back home."

Kgopotso Makhubu reacted:

"At this point this shows how much Downs are determined to stay dominant, each and every time there’s something in the market theg are there to avail themselves."

PeterMagupta shared:

"A traditional Number 9,a target man, we didn't have his kind of profile at Sundowns."

Sandile Dhlomo commented:

"The coach must have seen something that can help us ... We will wait for Lebzas debut and support him like the other players."

