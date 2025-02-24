Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has high praise for Jayden Adams after the midfielder joined the club in January 2025

Adams was among three new players who signed for the club in January and has already impressed his new teammates by scoring twice

Local football fans praised Adams on social media, while also showing admiration for the Masandawana scouts who recruited the player

Former Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams has earned praise from Mamelodi Sundowns after his impressive start to life at the PSL champions.

Adams joined Sundowns in January 2025 and has already scored twice while also earning a Man of the Match Award in their recent victory.

Miguel Cardoso is an admirer of new Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams. Image: Masandawana/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

During their 4-1 victory over TS Galaxy on Saturday, 22 February 2025, Adams scored his second goal for Sundowns, helping them retain their 12-point lead atop the PSL log.

Jayden Adams is admired by Miguel Cardoso

Cardoso speaks about Adams in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Cardoso praised Adams’ ability, saying the player has offered several benefits to the club he joined in January.

Cardoso said:

“He’s happy being among us I think that has been helping him to settle. And the way we’re playing and the things we want from him in terms of tasks, he’s able to do them. He’s capable of doing many things. He’s a very interesting player in terms of understanding the game. He’s very intelligent. And even not needing to run too much; he knows how to get the ball in the right spaces and read the different dimensions of the game.”

Adams speaks after winning his Man of the Match Award in the video below:

Adams is enjoying life at Sundowns

Following impressive performances for Stellenbosch, Adams was heavily linked with several clubs and finally landed his dream move to Masandawana after months of speculation.

The midfielder is seen as one of the most talented players in Mzansi and was a regular in the Bafana Bafana side until discipline issues affected his selection.

Ahead of next season, Cardoso will be looking to trim his squad and could offload several stars while retaining stars such as Adams.

Jayden Adams celebrates with fellow Mamelodi Sundowns teammates after beating TS Galaxy. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans admire Adams

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to praise Adams while also admiring the club’s scouts for their successful recruitment of the player.

Sam Tinovada Zhou says Adams has been a great signing for Downs:

“We have to pay Stellies more money because I feel like we robbed them.”

Olebogeng Nkagiseng Legote says Adams has a fimiliar face in the squad:

“That's because he has a fellow teammate from Stellenbosch.”

Patrock Sithemboso Ndlela praised Downs’ scouts:

“Must give the scouting team flowers.”

Given Bheki Mabhekan gave Adams some advice:

“He just needs to be more aggressive upfront. The boy is too calm.”

Thembi Sphume Nyandeni is a fan:

“Contender for midfielder of the season.”

