Mamelodi Sundowns' veteran goalkeeper, Denis Onyango, received a red card in stoppage time

Football analyst Brighton Bafana emphasizes that while some red cards may be harsh, the sheer number suggests a deeper issue with discipline.

With 13 matches left, Sundowns' disciplinary issues could derail their title aspirations

Mamelodi Sundowns’ latest victory against Marumo Gallants was overshadowed by yet another disciplinary setback as veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango received a red card in stoppage time.

His dismissal adds to an alarming trend for the PSL giants, who now lead the league in red cards this season.

With nine send-offs already, questions are mounting over the team’s discipline and whether it could derail their title aspirations.

Football analyst Brighton Bafana providing insights on Mamelodi Sundowns' disciplinary issues and the impact on their PSL title race.

Brighton Bafana Weighs In on Onyango’s Red Card

To gain deeper insight into the situation, Briefly News spoke to football analyst Brighton Bafana, who provided an objective and balanced perspective on Onyango’s sending-off and the broader disciplinary concerns at Sundowns.

Denis Onyango’s red card was unfortunate, but not entirely surprising given the pattern we’ve seen from Sundowns this season. While some of the red cards might seem harsh, the sheer number suggests there’s a problem with discipline that the club needs to address.

Bafana explained.

He noted that while Sundowns remain dominant in the league with 45 points from 17 matches, their growing tally of red and yellow cards is concerning.

Football is not just about skill and tactics; discipline plays a huge role. Accumulating so many cards puts unnecessary pressure on the squad, especially in key matches.

Are Match Officials Being Too Harsh?

One of the main talking points surrounding Sundowns’ disciplinary struggles is coach Miguel Cardoso’s assertion that referees are unfairly targeting his players.

The Portuguese coach has defended his team, claiming that many of the red cards issued were unnecessary and influenced by external factors. Brighton Bafana, however, remains neutral on this issue.

It’s easy to blame referees, but at the end of the day, the stats don’t lie.Nine red cards in a season is a lot, and while some of them may have been questionable, Sundowns need to ask themselves why they find themselves in these situations so often.

Bafana also pointed out that even if referees have been strict, Sundowns’ players must learn to adjust their game.

Complaining about officiating won’t help. The best way to avoid red cards is to ensure you’re not giving referees a reason to show them. Smarter defensive decisions and better control of emotions on the field can prevent unnecessary send-offs.

Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango in action during a match, moments before receiving a red card, adding to Sundowns' growing disciplinary issues.

How This Affects Sundowns’ Title Hopes

With 13 matches still to play, Sundowns must find a way to balance their aggressive style with better discipline.

Losing key players to suspensions could prove costly, especially in high-stakes encounters. Bafana believes Sundowns have the quality to win the league but must be careful.

The last thing you want as a coach is to be forced into squad rotations due to suspensions. These disruptions can affect team chemistry and confidence.

He also warned that opponents might exploit Sundowns’ disciplinary record.

Teams will look to provoke them, knowing that Sundowns are prone to receiving cards. If they fall into that trap, it could cost them valuable points.

Final Thoughts

As Sundowns continue their push for PSL glory, all eyes will be on how they manage their discipline in the remaining fixtures.

Brighton Bafana’s insights highlight the fine line between playing with passion and losing control.

Whether Miguel Cardoso and his squad can find the right balance will determine whether they can lift the league trophy without further setbacks. For now, Denis Onyango’s red card serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the Brazilians.

Will they respond with better discipline, or will their aggressive approach continue to be a stumbling block? Only time will tell.

Disciplinary Woes Threaten Sundowns’ PSL Title Hopes

Briefly News previously reported that despite Mamelodi Sundowns dominating the PSL with 45 points from 17 matches, the team is grappling with significant disciplinary issues.

Sundowns have already received nine red cards this season, the highest in the league, and are on track to exceed last season’s tally of six red cards. In addition to the red cards, they’ve accumulated 33 yellow cards, further adding to their discipline concerns.

