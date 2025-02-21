Head coach Dan Malesela and technical director Molefi Ntseki have been sacked following a disappointing season

Former AS Vita coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is set to replace Malesela, while assistant coaches will temporarily oversee

Gallants have only secured four wins from 17 matches, prompting the management to seek a fresh approach

Marumo Gallants have confirmed the departure of head coach Dan Malesela and technical director Molefi Ntseki, effective immediately.

This decision comes after the team’s ongoing struggle to improve its league standing, sitting 14th on the log with only four wins from 17 matches.

Dan Malesela, former head coach of Marumo Gallants, during a match.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES

Source: Facebook

A Tough Season for Malesela

Dan Malesela, who took over from Dylan Kerr earlier this season, has faced growing pressure due to the team’s poor results.

Malesela was placed on special leave in December, only to return as interim coach after the team struggled under the caretaker staff.

However, with the team’s form showing no signs of improvement, Gallants have decided to part ways with both Malesela and Ntseki.

New Coaching Appointment on the Horizon

The club has already identified a potential successor in Abdeslam Ouaddou, former head coach of AS Vita.

Former AS Vita head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou poised to be Malesela’s successor.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES

Source: Facebook

While the club awaits the finalization of Ouaddou’s appointment, assistant coaches Sundra Govender and Duncan Lechesa will temporarily take charge of the team.

Gallants will now look to make a fresh start in hopes of climbing the PSL standings.

Gallants’ Current Position and Future Outlook

Gallants, currently languishing in 14th place in the PSL, are in desperate need of a change in direction to avoid further deterioration of their league position.

With only four wins from 17 games, the team’s management is hoping that a new approach will spark the much-needed turnaround. The club issued a statement expressing gratitude for the contributions of Malesela and Ntseki but emphasized that the club needed a fresh approach to tackle the current challenges.

The Road Ahead for Gallants

Gallants are set to face third-placed Polokwane City this Sunday at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Here are the reactions from fans on Facebook:

Karabo:

This is a very bad decision, at this stage of the season the players were already used to his philosophy. Although they couldn't get enough wins to back that up, you should have let him remain as head coach at least up until the end of this current season.

Happy Tshwale:

28 February at Orlando Stadium, and plus it’ll be in the evening. You still recommend Sundra Govender in this rainy season. This team is brave shem. And the decision is not good at all.

Lesego:

Dan is not a bad coach, I think the club didn't support him with the right players.

Moses:

Marumo Gallants playing the best football ever under the guidance of Malesela. It's a bad decision. If they did that looking at the game against Sundowns... very wrong. They were pushing and fighting hard, even though lady luck wasn't on their side.

Piet Sikhune:

Dan Malesela was a good coach. The problem is with these players. If you look at Mhango, he’s not a good player. Office is blaming the coach, not the player.

Themba:

Wrong decision by the club. Dan is a brilliant coach. He just doesn't have the support he needs to get quality players.

