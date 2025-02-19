Sundowns’ 10 Men Stage Comeback Against Gallants, Go 12 Points Clear of Pirates
- Mamelodi Sundowns continue their impressive form in the Betway Premiership as they came back from a goal down to beat Marumo Gallants
- The Brazilians have now opened a huge point gap between them and second-placed Orlando Pirates on the Premier Soccer League table
- Lucas Ribeiro, Marcos Allende, and Iqraam Rayners were all on the scoresheet as Miguel Cardoso's side took all three points away from home
Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to defeat Marumo Gallants 3-1 in the Premier Soccer League at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday evening.
Sede Dion gave the home side the lead in the first half, but second-half goals from Marcos Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners gave the visitors the deserved win.
The defending champions are now 12 points clear of Orlando Pirates, who had their match against Golden Arrows abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.