Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has identified Masandawana’s defence as a department that needs trimming ahead of the 2025/2026 season

The PSL champions currently have close to 20 defenders on their books and are looking to offload a few of the stars

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Cardoso might regret the decision to trim his squad while others have backed the move

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso could trim the Mamelodi Sundowns defence which currently consists of 20 players.

The defending PSL champions are looking to trim their squad ahead of the 2025/2026 season with the defence the first department on the cutting list.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is unhappy with the amount of defenders at the club. Image: Masandawana.

Despite having several defenders on their books, Sundowns brought in two defenders during the January transfer window after signing Keanu Cupido and Argentine star Lucas Suarez.

Mamelodi Sundowns looks to trim their squad

Sundowns are looking to downsize their squad, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Cardoso will be looking to offload several defenders as the technical side currently feels there are too many faces in the department.

The source said:

“You know they have over 10 central defenders and also about four right-backs and four left-backs including those on loan. The technical team feels that having over 20 defenders is just too much. So at the end of the season, some players will be sold or released as the defenders are just too many for the technical team’s liking.”

Sundowns welcomed Suraez on Twitter (X):

Sundowns want quality over quantity

Following the January arrivals of Cupido and Suarez, Sundowns also have centrebacks such as Grant Kekana, Keagan Johannes and Mothobi Mvala on their books.

In addition, the club are also well stocked in the wingback positions with stars such as Khuliso Mudau, Asekho Tiwani and Aubrey Modiba for selection.

Despite the array of talent, Sundowns are looking to trim the squad as they aim to rely on a core set of players throughout several competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns added defenders Lucas Suarez and Keanu Cupido to their squad during the January transfer window. Image: Masandawana.

Fans back Cardoso’s decision

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say Cardoso is right to trim the squad of the side currently fighting for glory in all competitions including the Nedbank Cup.

State Enterprice said Cardoso might regret the decision:

“He will be crying about fatigue cause Sundowns is playing more games than other clubs.”

Themba Tyume criticised Cardoso:

“I think this coach doesn't like Mshishi because he's fit and training with the team but this coach puts him on the bench but the doctor said he's fit.”

Moswanw Phete Manamela praised Cardoso:

“The real chef cooking signature food.”

Fresca Mopedi listed Downs’ defenders:

“Defenders right now: Right/wing backs: 1 Mdu; 2 Sailor; 3 Matrapa; 4. Johannes. Left backs/ wing: 1 Modiba; 2 Tiwani; 3 Mashego; 4 Lunga. Centre backs: 1 Lebusa; 2 Suarez; 3 Khoza; 4 Cupido; 5 Kekana; 6 Mvala. Defensive midfield: 1 Mokoena; 2 Aubaas; 3 Coetzee.”

Zuko Kele Sky Zoleka is a Downs fan:

“We always dominate over Chiefs & Pirates and win the league even after the changes, every season! Imagine, this season, the whole Mamelodi Sundowns technical team is new & a ton of changes have been made but we're still sitting at position one in the league, in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals & Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.”

