PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns announced the arrival of central defender Keanu Cupido from Cape Town City

According to football agent Mike Makaab, the player has been brought in to bring more physicality to Sundowns' defence

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns made an unnecessary purchase as they believe Cupido is not Sundowns’ material

Cape Town City defender Keanu Cupido has officially been announced as the newest signing at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27-year-old defender joined Jayden Adams and Argentinian defender Lucas Suarez as new signings at Masandawana after the January transfer window.

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the arrival of keanu Cupido from Cape Town City.

Source: Instagram

Sundowns announced the new arrival while fellow defender Rushine de Reuck left the PSL champions to join Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Keanu Cupido provides physical strength to Mamelodi Sundowns

Makaab speaks about Cupido in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, football agent Mike Makaab said Sundowns started to show interest in Cupido after the injury to Bafana Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala.

Makaab said:

“I must say Sundowns since Mothobi Mvala has been out injured, look a bit bristle in that area. They don’t have a big physical presence. They don’t have a big, strong central defender who can boss the aerial duels and maybe that’s why they are looking at Cupido and the Argentian [Suarez] on loan, two big physical players.”

Sundowns announced Cupido's arrival in the tweet below:

Sundowns strengthen their squad

During the transfer window, the PSL log leaders also lured midfielder Adams from PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC after months of being linked with the Bafana Bafana star.

Coach Miguel Cardoso hopes the new players can adapt quickly to the side who are chasing to defend their PSL title along with success in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns will be in action on Sunday, 2 February 2025, against Lamontville Golden Arrows when they will be looking to extend their six-point lead atop of the PSL log.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has new faces in the Masandawana squad.

Source: Twitter

Fans question Cupido’s signing

Local football supporters reacted on social media to deem Cupido’s signing as an unnecessary addition as they believe the player is not Sundowns material.

Capezio Firebrand is not a fan of Cupido:

“That Cupido is the reason CTC were struggling and conceding goals left right and centre.”

Wonderboy Nkolelo is pessimistic:

“I sense another Rivaldo Coetzee with this guy.”

Sanele Msibi does not back the signing:

“There's no amount of explaining that can justify this signing, it's just nonsense.”

Sphe Phelo backs the signing:

“Nice touch Masandawana, he's a brilliant defender.”

Sihle Sgee Gwiliza says Cupido is not Sundowns material:

“This one will be benched from the first game. Even Sundowns’ second team is better than him.”

Mamelodi Sundowns offer star player to former coach

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly offered Thembinkosi Lorch to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic, coached by South African tactician Rulani Mokwena.

Lorch could be reunited with Mokwena at Wydad, who have until Friday, 31 January 2025, to seal the deal for the former PSL Player of the Year.

