Bafana Bafana Star Leaves Mamelodi Sundowns, Completes Move to Europe, SA Reacts

A South African international has left Mamelodi Sundowns and completed his move to a European club after turning down the chance to stay in the Premier Soccer League

The Bafana Bafana star has struggled for playing time at Masandawana since the start of this season, and want more game time at his new club

The defender's move to Europe sparked different reactions from South Africans on social media

South African international Rushine De Reuck has left Mamelodi Sundown as he completes a season-long loan to a European side.

The Bafana Bafana defender has been interested in leaving Sundowns since the summer as he's bidding to get regular playing time, but his move to another Premier Soccer League side was rejected by the Brazilians.

He was reportedly close to joining the Dinoko, but a move back to Europe was on the cards, which made him change his mind.

De Reuck leaves Sundowns, joins European side on loan

According to iDiskiTimes, De Reuck has returned to Europe as he joins Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva on loan for the rest of the season.

Maccabi Petah Tikva competes in the Israeli Premier League, and their offer for the South African defender's six-month loan was accepted by the Betway Premiership league leaders.

The Israeli Premier League club announced the signing of the Bafana Bafana star with a lovely video on their social media page.

Fans react to De Reuck's loan move to Maccabi Petah Tikva

BabonkeL said:

"Not only did sundowns finish De Reuck's career, they are now loaning him to an israel team. Israel is currently at war with Lebanon, Hamas, Yemen, Iran. We need to pray for De Reuck whose life is being put in danger by sundowns. 💔💔"

charlesmarula wrote:

"The Rock use beautiful maintains of the lowveld in MPUMALANGA Province."

MndayiBukho commented:

"The strongest rocks come from South Africa" I hope he will be injury free... Sundowns loaning players to Europe 🤗🔥🔥 the rest will follow."

num_sirhimself shared:

"He's going to have a very hard time living in that country as a South African."

ben_seoka reacted:

"Someone's title of Unveiling players is up in smoke. Now TV produtions Companies are about to get a slice in the Football's pie."

mickyle_jackson responded:

"from a league winning side, to a team fighting relegation eish."

Lettuce Mathebula said:

"One of the best player unveiling by Maccabi Petah Tikva."

Thuso Dibetso implied:

"Big club loaning their player to Europe."

BhenguSmiso said:

"They rather throw him far away from PSL. Lorch will follow🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Source: Briefly News