Orlando Pirates Reportedly Submit Huge Bid to Sign Top Kaizer Chiefs Target
- Orlando Pirates are reportedly looking at the possibility of pricing away a top Kaizer Chiefs transfer target from his club in Tanzania
- The Burkina Faso international has been on the Glamour Boys since last summer, but they are yet to make an offer from him despite their interest
- The Sea Robbers are said to be in the transfer market seeking for a new winger after sending Gilberto on loan until the end of the season
Orlando Pirates are reportedly interested in signing a Kaizer Chiefs transfer target after loaning Gilberto back to his former club, Petro de Luanda.
The Buccaneers are yet to make any signings this January but have had some of their players switch sides in this transfer window.
South African international Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi have been on the Sea Robbers' radar since last summer, but the Soweto giants are yet to make any distinctive progress in both player's deals.
Report: Pirates make huge offer for Kaizer Chiefs target
According to a report by the South African, Orlando Pirates have made an offer to sign Kaizer Chief target Stephane Aziz Ki from Yanga SC.
The Burkina Faso international has been a target for the Glamour Boys since his performance against Nasreddine Nabi's side at the beginning of the season in a friendly game.
South African publication, Kickoff claimed that the Sea Robbers have made a R11.2 million offer to the Tanzanian club for the player's signing.
Despite the mouthwatering offer from the Premier Soccer League giants, Young Africans are still maintaining their stance that the forward is not for sale.
"Report claims that Pirates have lodged a bid of $600,000 (R11.2 million) to Young Africans to sign their talisman," KickOff.com claims.
"It is also believed that Young Africans maintain their initial stance that they do not want to sell Aziz Ki in the near future, particularly during the current window, as he remains part of the club’s plans.”
