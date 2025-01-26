Orlando Pirates Youngster’s Father Expresses Family’s Joy After His Son’s Debut

Siyabonga Ndlozi’s debut for Orlando Pirates has brought immense pride to his family, with his father narrating their excitement and happiness

The youngster’s debut marks a major milestone in his career, fulfilling a dream for both his father and the family

Ndlozi’s father highlights the family’s long-standing support for his son's football journey, celebrating his hard work and perseverance to reach this moment

Siyabonga Ndlozi's father has explained how his family couldn’t hide their excitement after the youngster made his debut for the club during the CAF Champions League clash with Al Ahly.

The 22-year-old was a second half substitute in the Buccaneers 2-1 win over the Egyptian giants at the Cairo International Stadium.

Ndlozi's father express family's joy after son's debut

In an interview with Hollywoodbets Sports Blog, Japan Ndlozi confirmed that him and the rest of his family were watching the match on the television and it was a wonderful moment for them.

Having watched Siyabonga develop through the ranks, his father emphasized how much this achievement means not just to him, but to the entire family.

“We couldn’t contain ourselves because of the excitement we had. All the people that were in the house screamed in jubilation when we saw him being brought on,” Ndlozi senior said.

“There was a lot of excitement and disbelief because he hadn’t really made the matchday squad in the Premier Soccer League games, but we were surprised he was included for that tough game.

“It was unbelievable, even in the community, people were happy and celebrating his achievement. The community congratulated him and the family."

Source: Briefly News