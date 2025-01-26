Orlando Pirates secured a dominant 3-1 victory over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup, progressing to the next round of the competition

The Buccaneers cruised to a comfortable win at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, showcasing their strength in the Round of 32 clash against the Natal Rich Boys

Coach Jose Riveiro shared his satisfaction with the team's overall display, praising their resilience and execution throughout the match

Spanish tactician Jose Riveiro has shared his thoughts on Orlando Pirates' win over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers cruised into the round of 16 after a resounding 3-1 win over the Natal Rich Boys at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

South African international Patrick Maswanganyi netted a brace in the first period, but Yanela Mbuthuma's early goal in the second half opened up the game before Tshegofatso Mabasa rounded off the match with a late goal.

Riveiro reacts to Pirates' win over Richards Bay

After the match, as per Afrik-Foot, Riveiro voiced his pleasure at his team emerging unscathed from their Nedbank Cup clash.

“Difficult to control the game in these circumstances, and I am sorry for the players to have to play in these conditions, but it is what it is. The best thing you [can] get here is the result, no injuries, and we got both, so, happiness,” the former Celta Vigo youth coach said after the match.

Riveiro admitted that the second half was poor for Pirates and emphasized making some decisions he could've done differently.

“I did not have my best second half as a coach because I should have done some different things so as not to suffer so much," he added.

"In some periods, I was slow in some moments, but I think the guys fought until the end for the result and for the fact that we can be in the quarter-final and many positive things.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News