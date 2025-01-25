Orlando Pirates Star Desperate for Overseas Move at All Costs This January

Karim Kimvuidi is desperate to leave Orlando Pirates for a move abroad despite being linked with a loan move to another Premier Soccer League side

The Congolese forward has struggle for playing time this season for the Sea Robbers and he's desperate to play frequently for a new team

Jose Riveiro's side has loaned Gilberto back to his former club Petro de Luada, and Kimvuidi could be the next to leave the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates star Karim Kimvuidi is determined to leave the club this January but has turned down the chance for a season-long loan move to another Premier Soccer League side.

The Congolese winger has insisted on moving overseas after struggling to break into the starting lineup at Orlando Pirates, and leaving the Buccaneers seems like the best option.

Kimvuidi is expected to find a new team where he can play regularly, which will boost his chances of returning to the Soweto Giants stronger and more seasoned for the next campaign.

Karim Kimvuidi determined to leave Orlando Pirates for a move abroad this January. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: UGC

Kimvuidi wants to move abroad at all cost

According to a report by the South African, Kimvuidi has turned down a loan move to another club in the Betway Premiership as he's desperate for a move overseas where he could play frequently compared to how he's not being used enough by Jose Riveiro.

A source close to Soccer Laduma confirmed that the Congolese star needs a change in environment and wants to consider his options abroad rather than staying in the South African league.

"A change of environment is what he needs, even if it means going out on loan. But from what I understand, he would like to consider one of the options abroad rather than joining a PSL club on loan. However, that's unlikely to happen now in January," a source told the South African publication.

Another insider told Soccer Laduma how talented Kimvuidi is and why it's a shame he could not break into the starting lineup.

"Kimvuidi is one of those players one might say is unfortunate because despite being so talented, he finds himself in an environment where he competes with stars for a position, and it has been difficult for him to break into the team," SoccerLaduma stated.

"He is a good player who can do very well at any other club, but unfortunately, he is limited for game time where he is because of the competition."

Orlando Pirates have sent Gilberto on a season long loan to his former club and Kimvuidi could be the next to leave.

