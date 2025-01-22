Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is determined to lure Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng to Wydad

Wydad has reportedly offered Mofokeng a lucrative contract, which has interested the player, who is also a target for Spanish giants FC Barcelona

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mofokeng must ignore interest from Africa and must focus on securing a move to Europe

Moroccan side Wydad has joined the list of clubs interested in Orlando Pirates player Relebohie Mofokeng and has prepared a lucrative offer for the 20-year-old.

Pirates winger Mofokeng has been a standout player in the PSL since breaking into the senior team, and Wydad coach Rulani Mokwena is trying to tempt him away from Mzansi.

Wydad coach Rulani Mokwena wants to sign Orlando Pirates star Relebihile Mofokeng. Image: coach_rulani/Instagram and orlandopirates/Twitter.

Former Sundowns coach Mokwena is well aware of Mofokeng's abilities, and the South African tactician is keen to beat Spanish giants FC Barcelona to Mofokeng's signature.

Rulani Mokwena wants Relebohile Mofokeng

Mokwena wants to sign Mofokeng, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Wydad has offered a lucrative deal for Mofokeng as they look to build on Mokwena's recent success at the Morrocan giants.

The source said:

"Wydad Athletic are in advanced negotiations with South African club Orlando Pirates over the potential signing of 20-year-old striker Relebohile Mofokeng, according to Moroccan media. Wydad has made a tempting financial offer to Pirates for the young forward, with the South African club reportedly leaning towards accepting the bid. Mofokeng is said to be open to the prospect of working under his compatriot, Rulani Mokwena, at Wydad."

Mofokeng is a target for Barcelona, according to the tweet below:

Mofokeng is attracting interest from Europe and Africa

While Mofokeng is a target for Wydad, the 20-year-old has also attracted interest from Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers and CAF Champions League champions Al-Ahly.

This season, Mofokeng scored eight goals, including four in the CAF Champions League, and he also revealed his admiration for Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has attracted interest from outside of Mzansi. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Fans tell Mofokeng to ignore African interest

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mofokeng must ignore interest from African clubs and should wait for offers from European clubs.

Benjy Ntsako does not believe the rumour:

"African teams are just wasting their time on Mofokeng; the only boy's destination is Europe, not these local small Arab teams from the North. Mofokeng is already too big to play in Africa."

Shepherd Sherz says Mofokeng will not move to Africa:

"Rele Mofokeng is going nowhere. He stays at Pirates until top European clubs are interested in signing him. No African team will sign him."

Arnold Chinyasa asked a question:

"What about Barcelona?"

Ezile Similo says Wydad has no chance:

"They're dreaming."

Costar Lucas Thibedi made a suggestion:

"The best move will be Europe."

