Winger Relebohile Mofokeng showed love to former teammate Thembinkosi Lorch, who he sees as an idol

Mofokeng showed his appreciation by posting a picture of his customised shin pads that bear the image of him and Lorch in Pirates gear

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Mofokeng, saying the 20-year-old can surpass Lorch, a former PSL Player of the Year

Star winger Relebohile Mofokeng showed his appreciation to former teammate and current Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch.

The 20-year-old winger shared an image of his customised shin guards, which include an image of him celebrating with Lorch while they were both at Pirates.

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng idolises Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: Relebohile_ratomo_15 and thembinkosi_lorch_3/Instagram.

Mofokeng shared the image on social media after starring in Pirates' 2-1 victory over Egyptian giants Al-Ahly in the CAF Champions League on Saturday, 18 January 2025.

Relebohile Mofokeng shows love to Thembinkosi Lorch

Mofokeng shared the picture of his shin guards on Instagram:

Following the victory over Al Ahly, the Pirates finished top of their group in the Champions League and, after beating the defending champions, head into the knockout stages confident.

Mofokeng, a target for Spanish giants FC Barcelona, scored in the match against Al Ahly, while Lorch also qualified for the knockout stages with PSL champions Lorch.

Since his breakthrough season, Mofokeng has often named Lorch his footballing idol, and he still holds the player in high regard despite his playing for PSL rival Sundowns.

Pirates confirmed their victory over Al-Ahly in the tweet below:

Lorch faces backlash from local fans

Following his big-money move to Sundowns in January 2024, Lorch has struggled to establish himself at the PSL champions due to injuries and his off-field antics.

Lorch recently received backlash from fans after wishing former coach Rulani Mokwena a happy birthday using a picture of the pair in their Pirates kit, but he still has a supporter in Mofokeng.

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng is enjoying a good season at the Soweto giants. Image: orlandopirates.

Fans praise Mofokeng

Local football fans reacted on social media by praising Mofokeng, saying the 20-year-old surpassed his idol, Lorch.

Soulmanik is a fan of Mofokeng:

"Don't care who says what, but this young man is the best soccer player we currently have in this country."

Baspha_grams24 says Mofokeng has surpassed Lorch:

"Tables have turned now; Rele is currently Lorch's idol."

Prince_khalifa101 admires Mofokeng:

"Our Rele, the best young player in Mzansi."

Smosh_tshepi rates Mofokeng highly:

"Star player."

Philanathi_radebe has high hopes for Mofokeng:

"History will remember Rele for his accomplishments, not for his abilities."

Khetho_hlophe wanted Lorch to stay at Pirates:

"He shouldn't have left us."

Owenwillis25 likes the post:

"Master and his apprentice."

Kgaogelomaako appreciates Mofokeng:

"He is a star boy."

Tleenick asked a question:

"Is that Lorch?"

Iam_nobuhle_myeki hopes for the best:

"Indeed, he is everything he thinks he is and beyond."

