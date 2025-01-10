Thembinkosi Lorch Under Attack for Wishing Rulani Mokwena Happy Birthday in Pirates Jersey
- Mamelodi Sundowns fans attacked winger Thembinkosi Lorch after he posted a happy birthday message to former coach Rulani Mokwena wearing an Orlando Pirates jersey
- The winger and Mokwena both had a stint at Pirates, and Lorch incurred the wrath of supporters after using a picture from when their time together in Orlando
- Local football fans defended Lorch on social media, saying the former PSL Player of the Season has every right to use any picture he wants
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Winger Thembinkosi Lorch has come under attack from Mamelodi Sundowns fans after he used an Orlando Pirates-inspired picture to wish former coach Rulani Mokwena a happy birthday.
The former Pirates winger and Mokwena spent time in Orlando before both moved to Masandawana, while Lorch still plays for Sundowns, and Mokwena has joined Wydad AC.
Since joining Masandawana in January 2024, Lorch has struggled to establish himself at the club, while former coach Mokwena defended his off-field antics.
Fans want Thembinkosi Lorch to leave Mamelodi Sundowns
Fans are upset with Lorch, according to the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to a statement from a fans association known as Mamelodi Sundowns Online Branch, fans want Lorch to be punished for showing disloyalty to Masandawana.
The statement read:
"This alone clearly indicates Lorch's intentions regarding his relationship with our team, the team that took him out of poverty at Orlando Pirates and made him the millionaire he is today. We call upon our technical team to see this as a red flag, especially considering that this season Orlando Pirates seem to be serious about competing for the league title. We cannot rely on a player that appears to be longing for his 'R50k' salary while currently earning far more on bonuses alone."
Lorch's Instagram story below angered Sundowns fans:
Lorch is still pushing for game time
Despite not playing regular football, fans selected Lorch to represent the Carling All-Star XI, which beat Magesi FC 3-0 in a showcase match on Saturday, 21 December 2024.
Lorch's career might be at a crossroads at Sundowns, but the winger still retains a close relationship with Mokwena, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, 9 January 2025.
Mzansi criticises Sundowns fans
While Sundowns fans attacked Lorch, local football supporters reacted on social media to say the Masandawana faithful is making a mountain out of a molehill.
Zks Wale Top VII says Lorch is free to choose his own pictures:
"When you post, you go through your gallery and choose what you feel."
Sefako Magolide Golden asked a question:
"Why are they sulking? It's not like Rhulani is still coaching Sundowns."
Jabu Farmer criticised the fans:
"You can't tell anyone how to post."
Kacus-Tinyiko Gift Makamu says fans must relax:
"Come on, Lorch is wishing coach Rhulani a birthday. Stop making issues out of tissues."
Oupa Papalebo says Lorch and Mokwena are friends:
"Let me laugh. It was RHULANI MOKWENA's birthday, and we know that they were friends."
Thembinkosi Lorch spends big on a new truck
As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch impressed local fans by buying a truck that will serve him outside of football.
The Masandawana star showed his business mind by kick-starting his life after football by investing big money in a new truck.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Sports Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za