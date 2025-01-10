Mamelodi Sundowns fans attacked winger Thembinkosi Lorch after he posted a happy birthday message to former coach Rulani Mokwena wearing an Orlando Pirates jersey

The winger and Mokwena both had a stint at Pirates, and Lorch incurred the wrath of supporters after using a picture from when their time together in Orlando

Local football fans defended Lorch on social media, saying the former PSL Player of the Season has every right to use any picture he wants

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch has come under attack from Mamelodi Sundowns fans after he used an Orlando Pirates-inspired picture to wish former coach Rulani Mokwena a happy birthday.

The former Pirates winger and Mokwena spent time in Orlando before both moved to Masandawana, while Lorch still plays for Sundowns, and Mokwena has joined Wydad AC.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch wished former coach Rulani Mokwena happy birthday. Image: thembinkosi_lorch_3 and coach_rulani.

Source: Instagram

Since joining Masandawana in January 2024, Lorch has struggled to establish himself at the club, while former coach Mokwena defended his off-field antics.

Fans want Thembinkosi Lorch to leave Mamelodi Sundowns

Fans are upset with Lorch, according to the tweet below:

According to a statement from a fans association known as Mamelodi Sundowns Online Branch, fans want Lorch to be punished for showing disloyalty to Masandawana.

The statement read:

"This alone clearly indicates Lorch's intentions regarding his relationship with our team, the team that took him out of poverty at Orlando Pirates and made him the millionaire he is today. We call upon our technical team to see this as a red flag, especially considering that this season Orlando Pirates seem to be serious about competing for the league title. We cannot rely on a player that appears to be longing for his 'R50k' salary while currently earning far more on bonuses alone."

Lorch's Instagram story below angered Sundowns fans:

Lorch is still pushing for game time

Despite not playing regular football, fans selected Lorch to represent the Carling All-Star XI, which beat Magesi FC 3-0 in a showcase match on Saturday, 21 December 2024.

Lorch's career might be at a crossroads at Sundowns, but the winger still retains a close relationship with Mokwena, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

Thembinkosi Lorch is still trying toetablish himself at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi criticises Sundowns fans

While Sundowns fans attacked Lorch, local football supporters reacted on social media to say the Masandawana faithful is making a mountain out of a molehill.

Zks Wale Top VII says Lorch is free to choose his own pictures:

"When you post, you go through your gallery and choose what you feel."

Sefako Magolide Golden asked a question:

"Why are they sulking? It's not like Rhulani is still coaching Sundowns."

Jabu Farmer criticised the fans:

"You can't tell anyone how to post."

Kacus-Tinyiko Gift Makamu says fans must relax:

"Come on, Lorch is wishing coach Rhulani a birthday. Stop making issues out of tissues."

Oupa Papalebo says Lorch and Mokwena are friends:

"Let me laugh. It was RHULANI MOKWENA's birthday, and we know that they were friends."

Thembinkosi Lorch spends big on a new truck

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch impressed local fans by buying a truck that will serve him outside of football.

The Masandawana star showed his business mind by kick-starting his life after football by investing big money in a new truck.

Source: Briefly News