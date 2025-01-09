Wydad Casablanca coach Rhulani Mokwena celebrated his 38th birthday by singing along to Adele's hit single Someone Like You

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach impressed his new team during training by jamming out to the hit song

Football fans across Mzansi and Morocco took time out to wish Mokwena a happy birthday on social media

Former Mamelodi Sundowns brought smiles to the faces of the Wydad Casablanca squad by belting out the lyrics of Adele's song Someone Like You during training.

The Wydad coach performed for the side as they celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

Wydad Casablanca coach Rhulani Mokwena celebrated his 38th birthday by singing an Adele song for the squad. Image: coach_rulani.

Since joining Wydad, Mokwena has seven wins out of 17 league matches as the side currently occupies sixth spot on the Botolo Pro 1 log.

Rhulani Mokwena celebrates his 38th birthday

Watch Mokwena sing in the video below:

In the Instagram story, Mokwena is seen standing up to sing the words of Adele's hit using a water bottle as a microphone, much to the delight of his squad.

After moving to Morocco at the start of the 2024/2025 season, Mokwena endured a slow start to life in North Africa but remains a fan favourite.

Recent reports, though, suggested that Mokwena could be facing uncertainty at the club, but he has shown that he adapted well to his new squad by showing off his funny side.

Wydad wished Mokwena happy birthday on their Instagram account:

Mokwena looks to strengthen Casablanca

Upon his arrival at the club, Mowkwena added some Mzansi flavour to his technical staff and brought in former Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula.

Mokwena's next match at Wydad will be against UTS on Sunday, 12 January 2025, and victory could bring his side level with third-placed AS FAR Rabat.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mowkena has seven wins out of 17 league matches at Wydad Casablanca. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Local fans miss Mokwena

Football fans across Mzansi and Morocco wished Mokwena well on social media, while local supporters said they missed the former Sundowns coach.

Rulani Cyprian is happy:

"Happy birthday, my namesake, kula boy."

Mohobelo Mofokeng sends his well wishes:

"Hola boy."

Musiiwa Oscar is a fan:

"The biggest mistake Sundowns made was to fire this man."

Mohumelelo Ngubeni wished Mokwena well:

"Happy Birthday to our former coach, a Pirates supporter."

Ultraa Ls admires Mokwena:

"Sundowns made a big mistake by firing him. Anyway, happy birthday, coach."

Master Rich said happy birthday:

"Happy birthday to him."

Ishmael Ishmael showed respect:

"Happy birthday, my coach."

Steven Kendrick Rikhotso hopes for the best:

"Happy birthday, coach. May the almighty God bless you with more years of grace."

Michael Rabs was in a celebratory mood

"Happy birthday to him. Hip, hip, hooray!"

Poffie G Komring thanked Mokwena:

"Mokwena, thank you for leading Sundowns before leaving for the FIFA Club World Cup; it really means a lot. Happy prosperous birthday."

Rhulani Mokwena signs former AC Milan striker at Wydad Casablanca

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach added some quality to Wydad Casablanca's attacking line-up by signing former AC Milan star M'Biaye Niang.

After playing across Europe, the Senegalese striker joined Wydad at the start of the 2024/2025 season and scored two goals in eight appearances.

