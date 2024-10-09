Rulani Mokwena has commented on Wydad Athletic Club slow start in the Botola Professional League this season

The South African coach is yet to reached the heights the Moroccan giants set for him when he joined the club

The Red Castle invested heavily in new players in the summer transfer window and expected better results

South African tactician Rulani Mokwena has pleaded for patience with Wydad Athletic Club after starting the season poorly in the Botola Pro League.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach joined the Moroccan giants this summer after leaving the Premier Soccer League defending champions.

The Red Castle expected several positive changes and a better start from the Mzansi mentor after investing heavily in new signings in the summer transfer windows.

South African tactician Rulani Mokwena pleads for patience from Wydad Athletic Club after poor start in the Botola Pro League this season. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Mokwena begs Wydad AC for patience

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena called on the Red Castle to be more patient with him in a recent interview with the media after Wydad started the season on a bad note in the Moroccan league.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Wydad are sixth in the Botola Pro Inwi table after five games. Since the season started, they have won two, drawn two, and lost once.

The Red Castle are one point behind league leaders Ittihad Tanger, who are still unbeaten.

"How many players were in the starting lineup today that were with Wydad last season? Two, so it's a new team," he said.

"We need a bit of time to put it together, and while we are there putting it together, we have to stay there. I just told them to relax a little bit."

The South African mentor referenced what he achieved at Sundowns, claiming he won four league titles and believes he can still turn things around before the end of the season.

"We know how to win Championships; we won the last four league titles in South Africa," the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager added.

"It's a marathon; it doesn't matter where you are after five games, it matters where you're after 30. We will be there just after 30."

Mokwena uncovers most challenging part of his job at Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena disclosed the most challenging part of his job during his time with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 37-year-old tactician had a good spell with the Brazilians for four seasons winning numerous titles.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News