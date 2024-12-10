“I Believed I Could, so I Did”: Woman Becomes 1st LLB Graduate in Her Family, Shares Emotional Video
- A South African woman went on social media to celebrate becoming the first LLB graduate in her family
- She posted a video showing her tense wait for results, which ended with tears of joy when she saw she passed
- Her story has inspired thousands of Mzansi viewers who flooded the comments with congratulations
This South African queen is breaking boundaries. She shared her huge academic milestone and it's giving us all the feels.
Nervous about exam results
The lady completed her LLB studies and gushed about being the first in her family to do so.
She @ledile_mohale shared a TikTok clip of herself waiting anxiously for her results. She watched the computer screen before the marks popped up. Then, bam! She sees she passed and broke down in tears.
Juggling school with raising kids
Her heartfelt caption says: "I really woke up one day and remembered who I am. Qualification obtained in record time while raising two beautiful babies. I believed I could…so I did." Talk about hard work paying off.
The emotional clip got over 250,000 views on the platform. It’s a true testament to resilience and the power of believing in yourself.
Watch the video below:
Netizens are raving about her success, celebrating her as a role model for others who are juggling multiple responsibilities.
See some comments below:
@iiamm.kokkiii said:
"First to complete first year. Lemme do this again 3 more times so that I can post this nami. 🥺"
@MokailaMod commented:
"Sis I could feel your heart beating on the screen. 🥺 Congratulations sis!"
@pdpsquare wrote:
"Your heart was at your throat, you were so scared. But you did it and you'll carry on doing it. Congratulations! 🎊 🎉"
@NomhleHlehleSibasa mentioned:
"Congratulations mama! 🥳 🎊 I failed 2 modules. 💔 Honestly LLB is not for the faint-hearted. 😔"
@VanessaMloresi stated:
"Literally got chills! 😭😭❤️❤️ Congratulations mama! Advocate Lee to the world! 🥹❤️❤️"
@Tz_ Sagittarius posted:
"Another day of crying with strangers. Congratulations! 🎊 🥰❤️"
@Nikita typed:
"This brought tears to my eyes! Oh, I can’t wait for this moment. 🥺 Congratulations. I’m sure it was not easy. ❤️"
@cc_cpt added:
"I got the chills watching this! Congratulations 👌👌you are a winner!"
