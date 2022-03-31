A young Mzansi man took to his Twitter account to share his personal win of recently bagging his LLB degree

He expressed how he had been yearning for this moment for the past 6 years and endured several personal challenges

The law graduate shared that the achievement was a personal win for him and his online friends poured in congratulations

After experiencing several personal challenges, a young man will be smiling all the way up to the graduation stage after successfully bagging his LLB degree.

A Mzansi man was elated upon finally bagging his LLB degree after 6 years. Image: @totallynotshido/Twitter

Source: Twitter

It is said that life may deal you a bad hand or take away a good hand you were already dealt. However, how you play that hand, is how your life is defined. Online user @totallynotshido decided to persevere through his trials and tribulations as well as issues with his mental health, to achieve his academic goal.

He shared about the personal win on Twitter where he expressed how for the longest time, he’d been longing to be part of the many young people who share their graduation milestones online.

“For the last 6 years, I’ve seen graduation photos. Today, I’m seeing graduation photos. I’ve yearned for it. I tweet this whilst concluding a suit fitting. My time has come. Tomorrow I will be an LLB graduate,” he said in a tweet.

The young man also shared that faced a lot of obstacles while working towards this degree. He was also diagnosed with anxiety and depression and faced personal issues days before his final exams.

His overjoyed online friends shared emotional reactions and messages as they congratulated the LLB graduate online.

Source: Briefly News