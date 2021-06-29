LLB Graduate Working as a Cleaner Appeals for a Job, SA Generously Helps Her Out

A local LLB graduate is certainly not letting a bad situation get her down, heading to her Twitter account and confidently appealing for a little help in the job market

The hard-working law student is currently working as a cleaner to get by

Mzansi social media users felt encouraged by the young woman and headed to the comments section to share a few employment opportunities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A determined LLB graduate is looking for help anywhere she can get it, counting herself amongst the many unemployed graduates in Mzansi. To get by, Skhosana Nokukhanya has been working as a cleaner.

This motivated young woman is still looking for a job. Image: @SkhosanaNokukh2/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young woman took to Twitter and shared her plight with social media users. It's clear Nokukhanya had high hopes that her future employer might be on the timeline.

"I am a recent LLB Graduate looking for a law firm to do my articles, especially where it is not required to have your own vehicle. I would appreciate any referral and/or help," she captioned her self-assured post.

She also shared her email address and contact details.

South African's band together to help the student

Heading to the comments section, South African's definitely displayed the true spirit of Ubuntu. Many shared websites and other helpful tips for where the determined graduate might be able to find employment.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Wowolozar said:

"For vacancies follow EmployaLawyer on Instagram. PS: it's unlawful for Law Firms to require CAs to have motor vehicles. Report such firm to the LPC. All the best."

@LetoabaRosemary said:

"Hi love, please apply at Legal Aid online. Tick all provinces. They always shortlist candidate attorneys and have them on their pool so that when one's articles are completed, then they can easily replace them."

@zoey_bela said:

"Go on this group on FB, so many companies are currently looking."

@Precious_NoloQ said:

"Follow this page on Instagram, I think you'd get the help you need."

@MotsoRamsy said:

"Send your CV to DeRebus Attorneys Journal, we have a portal for candidates legal practitioners looking for articles."

@oupa_skosana said:

"Khanya - have you tried Swanepoel & Partners, Nelspruit?"

@Whitney40212912 said:

"Please also look out for the Legal Resources Centre. They post vacancies for articles yearly."

@Lubantengo said:

"Have you tried Legal Aid South Africa?? Go to their website, create an account and apply for CA."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“You go girl”: Mzansi inspired by an ambitious farmer who landed supply contract

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman is making it big in the farming sector.

Briefly News has gathered that @Sinosaba started farming six months ago and now supplying a big supermarket.

According to @KasiEconomy, the Twitter page announces that the young woman started farming in her backyard but the business is growing. It is also indicated that the bubbly woman is supplying SPAR with her fresh produce.

Mzansi youths are now truly inspired and have congratulated her while sharing messages of support to the young farmer.

The post reads:

“Congrats to @sinosaba. She's a young woman from Idutywa in the Eastern Cape who started farming 6 months ago in her own backyard - with no plan but a dream. Now she's supplying SPAR with her spinach.”

@NkosiNa8630 said:

“Are they buying her products with the money she deserves? Good luck and don't let them cheat you.”

@Manrotyro said:

“Many people are farming spinach and cabbage but they can't break through this supply chain of big retailers... How do you do that?”

@Claude5702 said:

“Well done. We celebrate this legend.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za