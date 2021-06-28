A South African woman has decided to take her farming ambitions further as she is now supplying a big supermarket

@Sinosaba’s story was shared by Kasi Economy and after starting farming in her backyard, she is now supplying a major grocery store

It is reported that the young lady is going big and Mzansi social media users are fully behind her

A young South African woman is making it big in the farming sector. Briefly News has gathered that @Sinosaba started farming six months ago and now supplying a big supermarket.

According to @KasiEconomy, the Twitter page announces that the young woman started farming in her backyard but the business is growing. It is also indicated that the bubbly woman is supplying SPAR with her fresh produce.

Mzansi youths are now truly inspired and have congratulated her while sharing messages of support to the young farmer.

The post reads:

“Congrats to @sinosaba. She's a young woman from Idutywa in the Eastern Cape who started farming 6 months ago in her own backyard - with no plan but a dream. Now she's supplying SPAR with her spinach.”

@NkosiNa8630 said:

“Are they buying her products with the money she deserves? Good luck and don't let them cheat you.”

@Manrotyro said:

“Many people are farming spinach and cabbage but they can't break through this supply chain of big retailers... How do you do that?”

@Claude5702 said:

“Well done. We celebrate this legend.”

@Most_Exalted said:

“Congratulations to her....”

@Pfungwandoro said:

“It is possible.”

@BucySbosh said:

“Yes mogirl, black business.”

