“Wrote 15 Exams in Total”: Woman, 24, Celebrates Passing the Bar Exam

A 24-year-old woman took to her TikTok account to excitedly share that she passed the bar exam

Lerato Tau, a University of Pretoria LLB graduate, noted that she had to write a total of 15 exams, one of which was eight hours

Social media users in the comment section sent the woman supportive and congratulatory messages

Entering the field of law demands countless hours of rigorous study, perseverance, and sacrifice to achieve the ultimate goal of becoming an attorney.

This dedication paid off for one young woman, who proudly shared that she passed the bar exam, marking a significant milestone in her legal journey.

24-year-old woman passes the bar exam

Lerato Tau, who uses the handle @ladimo_ on TikTok, has been sharing her road to becoming an advocate for the past few months and shared she was one step closer to her dream.

In her TikTok post, the 24-year-old woman uploaded a clip of herself at a restaurant and on the phone with a woman who asked her to spell "pass" and then told her she passed the bar exam.

The University of Pretoria LLB graduate, surrounded by friends who congratulated her, got emotional after hearing the great news.

Her post's caption read:

"Thank you to everyone who followed my journey, Road to Adv Tau. I have successfully completed my pupillage, and all roads lead to admission as an advocate now."

Mzansi congratulates woman who passed the bar exam

Several local social media users posted congratulatory messages in the comment section after hearing that the young woman had passed the bar exam.

A supportive @mylifeasaggyb wrote to Lerato:

"Congratulations, Counsel! This is your moment."

@nthabeleng_thabii said to the woman:

"One day, we’ll work in the same firm, I swear. You motivate me."

@kumkanunkululeko commented on the video:

"That moment of silence when you think of what you went through and where you came from."

@zamajola110, who had been following Lerato's journey, wrote:

"Oh, sthandwa sam. Is that the eight-hour exam you were preparing for in the other video? Congratulations, mama."

Lerato responded to the TikTokker:

"Thank you so much, my sis. Yes, the eight-hour exam was one of the exams we had. We wrote 15 exams in total."

@user1798715381593 added in the comment section:

"I just sent this video to my daughter to show her it is doable. She must continue to work hard. So proud of you."

