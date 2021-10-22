A woman living in Charleston, South Carolina, Kayla Lattimore, has disclosed that she passed her Bar exam

She revealed that the exam was the hardest thing she's ever had to do in her life

Lattimore has celebrated becoming a lawyer in a Facebook post

When Kayla Lattimore began her journey to become an attorney, she was determined to do just that despite the challenges she encountered on her way to achieving her goal.

According to the American Bar Association, five per cent of all attorneys across the US are African American, and Lattimore officially became part of the list. She admits that it was not an easy walk in the park.

''The bar exam was literally the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,'' she said.

After years of hard work, she finally achieved her goal of becoming a qualified attorney. Lattimore attributes her success to God and the support she received from family and loved ones.

''I wouldn’t be where I am without God, my family, friends, and boyfriend for supporting me through arguably the toughest time of my life. I’ve wanted this for so long.

''The joy and favour I feel are unmatched. I worked extremely hard for this moment and I can’t stop crying. God continues to bless me, even when I doubted him. I am truly blessed,'' she said in a Facebook post.

For young girls who dream about being a lawyer, Kayla Lattimore said:

''If I can do it, we can all do it. - Kayla Lattimore, Esq.''

Read her post below:

