"I Was Stuck for Hours": SA Woman Recounts Traumatic Experience of Being Lost in America
- A young South African lady got candid about a time when she got lost in the United States of America
- She shared how she was stuck on the freeway for three hours because she did not have money to pay for a phone plan
- The clip went viral on the internet, and many people reacted to the video as they expressed their thoughts in the comments
One South African woman in the US shared a heartbroken story that touched many people online, and the video went viral.
SA woman recounts being lost in the US
The lady narrated her story in a TikTok clip, which she uploaded on the video platform under the handle @fortunemabina. She expressed she had no idea how to get back home and had been sitting in a car on the freeway for three hours.
@fortunemabina said that she called 911, but they could not get her location. AT&T cut her off her line because she owed them $260 (R4 679,13), which she claims she does not have, so they could not help her.
She also expressed that the people she thought she could count on were all not available to offer her any help, which left her in tears. While taking to her TikTok caption, @fortunemabina said the following:
"Lol, I got lost for hours and didn't know how to get home. That's why I was crying. I am such a baby, but I got to let a lot out. I will never forgive AT&T."
Watch the video below:
People react to woman's story
The online community took to the comments section to comfort the lady while some shared their thoughts.
Pearl manana said:
"I'm so sorry, love, I once took the wrong metro bus during my first month in Seattle, I cried when I finally got the right bus after an hour."
MissManenje wrote:
"Did you manage to get home safely?"
ThobelaMonde added:
"So sorry, dear. Thanks that you are safe and."
Vuyo commented:
"Askies nana, I’m glad you made it home safely."
A taxi driver tried to grab a woman on the road
Briefly News previously reported that one woman in Mzansi took to social media to narrate her story of a terrifying encounter she experienced on the roadside.
The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @thabi_sile, revealed to her viewers that one taxi driver in Fourways tried to grab her as she left work. The young lady also showcased how the taxi looked in her video.
