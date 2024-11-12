One hun went viral on social media over her lashes, and people were left with mixed feelings

The stunner showed them off in a video and the results were not what she was expecting

The outcome amused people as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

One woman went through the most all in the name of beauty. The stunner showed off her terrifying encounter with lash extension.

Woman shows off lashes gone wrong

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @boipelo_mataboge, gave viewers a glimpse into her day at the lash tech. The babe got her lashes done, and they looked stunning, but a few moments later, it became a living nightmare for the stunner.

@boipelo_mataboge then went on to showcase in a clip, which she posted on the video-sharing app, how her lashes had disturbed her. This amused people online, and the footage went viral, capturing the attention of many.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman simply said:

"Yah noooo, send help."

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to woman's lashes

People responded to the lady's videos, flooding the comments section and cracking jokes, while some expressed their thoughts.

Mrs Messi said:

"There’s a reason why tape must be used."

M Lerato shared:

"Hmm, I remember the very same thing happened to me; the next I couldn't open my eyes; that was the end never again."

Tsholofelo Moabi expressed:

"Honestly, her work is beautiful; she just needs to check her techniques or the products she uses. Askies Mare ke go tshegile pele."

Palesaroseyy commented:

"My biggest fear."

Reabone_M was amused:

"This is dusting me because why?"

Woman's eyelash extension disaster goes viral

Briefly News previously reported a woman's eye was left infected and burning after she botched an eyelash extension all on her own, and the video went viral on TikTok.

The footage shared by @ella_minee on the video platform shows the young lady getting her lashes removed, which have been infected. The woman can be seen holding her hands as the beautician embarks on the journey to get her off her eyes. The stunner was in an excruciating amount of pain while removing her lashes.

