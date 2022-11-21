Eyelash extensions are all the rage and one lady is committed to fully immersing herself in the trend

A clip went viral on TikTok after a woman's gigantic lashes received a lot of attention from netizens

Peeps were surprised that it was possible to achieve the dramatic look and shared their opinions about the look

A woman's lash extensions went viral. Many people were in disbelief after seeing how the eyelash technician could give her client some of the biggest eyelashes.

A woman went viral on Tiktok for her extremely long eyelashes. Image: TikTok/@jbosslashes

This woman's eyelashes caused a buzz after people saw they were humongous in size. People had split reactions over the viral clip.

TikTok lash extensions call viral

A video posted by lash tech @jbosslashes went viral thanks to her client's thick eyelash extensions. The video got 28 million views and 1.2 million likes. In the video, the client got 25mm lashes with pink highlights in them. Watch the video below:

Netizens always have jokes about people's eyelash choices. Online users were divided as some were impressed by the last tech's work. Others were more concerned over whether the women would be able to see.

Saved commented:

"Y'all don't understand how impressive this is for a lash tech. it might not be your style it certainly isn't mine but it's still amazing she did this."

Marilyn commented:

"Omg!!! Can she see?"

Kanaryyello commented:

"You did good. But can she see."

Laughing Fatty commented:

"Maybe you could do her brows next?"

rom:33 commented:

"I thought she had red eyes?"

Lil Nez commented:

"I don’t know who wronger, you or her."

Nsjsjdjdb commented:

"I thought her eyes were red at first."

mrsberry commented:

"My mom always said if I ain’t got nothing nice to say then don’t say nth at all."

Ntsiki Mazwai strikes again, fires shots at women who wear fake eyelashes

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai made a name for always speaking her mind, which is why some fans often refer to her as the female version of Nota Baloyi.

The media personality, always in the news for the wrong reasons, recently angered fans when she gave her thoughts on a beauty trend that millions of women and men have jumped on.

Taking to her Twitter page, the presenter of Unpopular Opinion with Ntsiki Mazwai fired shots at ladies who enhance their beauty using fake eyelashes. She said the glue used to stick the lashes would affect their hair follicles.

