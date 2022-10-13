One funny lady who did not have false eyelashes decided to ‘fake it till she makes it’, using strands of a hairpiece to create long lashes

The hun posted a video on TikTok as she cut the long strands and then proceeded to curve them upwards using mascara

Many social media peeps were left howling at the wacky clip, with some gobsmacked at the woman’s crazy creativity

One creative woman wanted to jazz up her look but didn’t have any false lashes to bring out the sparkle in her eyes.

Mawa Souare had many people laughing at her funny eyelashes. Image: Mawa Souare/TikTok.

The innovative lady then decided to use two strands from a hairpiece to create make-shift eyelashes, cutting them perfectly and curving the ‘lashes’ using mascara.

Posting the hilarious video online, TikTok user Mawa Souare had many people confused by her funny antics.

She even proceeded to model two bags in front of the camera to see which one best suited her look, LOL.

Let’s take a peek at the funny clip:

Some TikTok users found her wacky video very entertaining and hilarious, with others just confused by what she was trying to do.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions:

TOXIC was left disappointed:

“I trusted the process.”

Siamusa01 loves her look:

“I like your style.”

Mariam added:

“Oh, gosh.”

AB noted:

“This is what miss peacock thinks our lashes look like.”

EnaRianna was hella confused:

“LOL. What’s going on here?”

Okiki was super shocked by the lady’s funny video:

“Wow, I thought I’d seen it all.”

laughed:

“@R♥️, do u think I’ll get caught if I where those lashes?”

