The 2022 Miss SA expressed her excitement on Instagram and posted some pics wearing a cute pink outfit that would be perfect for hotter days

Many people complimented the beauty queen’s stunning legs and loved the colour of her fit

Ndavi Nokeri is so ready for summer and dropped gorgeous pics wearing a pretty pink outfit on social media.

Ndavi Nokeri had many gushing with her pink outfit. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The new Miss SA looked stunning, rocking clothing that would be perfect for warmer weather, with the look showing off her beautiful legs.

Ndavi also rocked a new hairdo, with her long locks dazzling many.

The Limpopo-born stunner’s Instagram post read:

“Summer is around the corner, and I’m here for it.”

Have a look at the post:

With the end of the year fast approaching, many people are feeling rundown and are ready to relax in December.

With the exciting year the 23-year-old has had, it’s no surprise that she’d be ready for a breather and a little summer sunshine.

Netizens flocked to compliment Ndavi on her leg game and to once again gush over the pageant winner’s beauty:

Sungukhosa said:

“Supermodels all around the world physically shook when this dropped.”

Fensiface wants some tips to achieve strong legs like Ndavi:

“When are we getting a workout routine? Legs, ma’am.”

Zanelephakathi added:

“You don’t skip leg day, I see.”

immacully93 reacted:

“Oh, yes. Soft living looks so good on you.”

heartdeco_sa wrote:

“100% in love with this pink fit.”

Ashasheda loves her entire look:

“It's everything for me.”

