A young mother has taken to Instagram to open up about the struggles of co-parenting, sharing a video with her cute little girl

Kailyenay noted that while co-parenting is a struggle for the adults involved, it’s the little ones who suffer the most

Many social media peeps reacted to her post, with some parents opening up about the difficulties they face

A gorgeous mom posted a video on Instagram to speak about the struggles of co-parenting, sharing a video as she picked up her little girl from her baby daddy’s house.

The mom of one is learning to be more understanding towards her little girl when she returns from her dad. Image: Kailyenay.

Source: Instagram

In the cute clip, the mom sings a little tune with her daughter, Nova, getting both mom and little one in a good mood.

In the post’s caption, Kailyenay explained that it took a while to get Nova into a routine, with the little girl always struggling to adjust to the new environment when returning from her father’s place.

The beautiful mother’s post read:

“Co-parenting isn’t easy on anyone, and sometimes the one it’s the hardest on is the child. We do parallel parenting, so Nova switches between two homes with two different routines.

“I used to get frustrated the first day she got home; she’d be moody, extra emotional, very clingy, and would just flat out not listen.”

Kailyenay then explained that after she realised that her little one was being fussy because she couldn’t express her emotions about how the change affected her emotionally, she was more patient with Nova:

“Now, I plan ahead. I am more flexible with our routines. The first day she’s home, we schedule extra cuddles and sing a lot. What’s your experience with co-parenting?”

Have a look at the post:

So many parents opened up about their challenges.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Istneyy said:

“That’s very mature and insightful of you! You are doing a wonderful job.”

Curvis added:

“Yes, that first night/day back can definitely be trying.”

psychic.renegade.tarot reacted:

“It’s not easy. Co-parenting is not for the weak. Especially if you cannot trust the other parent.”

Source: Briefly News