A white man showed the youngsters that he still has what it takes to bring the stage down

The energetic gentleman rocked some out-of-this-world dance moves at groove in a TikTok video

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the guy and some feeling envious

A TikTok video of a white elderly man dancing at groove has left South African online users in a laughing mode.

In the clip uploaded by @poppyscresta, people are seen at the groove doing what people do at the groove - having a good time. However, it was one man that grabbed the attention. A white man took the stage by storm, dancing to the upbeat music in the club.

The elderly man was dressed for the occassion. He rocked a shirt, jeans and white takkies. One can tell that the man really enjoys moving to the upbeat music. His moves are better than most people's.

Uncle steals the stage at groove

Watch the entertaining TikTok video below:

TikTok users loved the man's vibes

The video racked up over 2k likes, with many online users laughing at the man and some feeling envious of his vibey energy.

@Meagan Van Der Merwe wrote:

"shjoe I can't even get out of bed in the morning, this uncle is doing the things."

@Paresh said:

"He waited for this moment his entire life... Your time to shine... ."

@Selvan commented:

"Ballie was a mover in his days ♥️."

@Ursula stanned:

"This uncle was the whole night on the floor ,a whole vibe ."

@tania.thomas77 loved:

"Dance like nobody's watching."

@sweetngel3 said:

"He's just showing the youngsters we can still do it."

@Fah felt envious:

"If i ain't aging like this, i dont want it ."

Local man bust moves on payday

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who danced as he celebrated payday.

A video shows the old man, dressed in his work attire, happily busting some moves along to a tune next to a truck, and Mzansi peeps get it! The viral video was posted on Facebook by SA Trucker and currently boasts over 360K views on the social media app. Scores of South African cyber citizens flooded the entertaining post with funny and witty comments in response to the madala’s joy and moves.

