An older man took the internet by storm when he joined in on a viral dance alongside dancer tiktoker @Dennismik

Popular TikToK creator Dennis Mik was taking part in a viral dance challenge to the song Armadilha by Guélcio Smith

Dennis Mik's viral dance to Guélcio Smith's Armadilha involves some intricate footwork that one old man was not intimidated by, impressing millions

TikToK is the home to any viral dance, and this old man has just dominated the dance to Armadilha by Guélcio Smith.

One elderly man impressed netizens when he eagerly joined in a TikToK viral dance with tiktoker Dennis Mik. Image: TiK ToK/@Dennismik

The dance-inducing beat has created many viral dances, one of which TikTok creator Dennis Mik took to the streets.

Old man has the moves in viral TikTok dance

Creators on the viral app often surprise people with their dance moves in public, and this time an old man joined in on the fun when tiktoker Dennis Mik started to dance with him.

In the TikTok video, the old dancing man shared a genuine moment of connection with Dennis, who captioned the video:

"Happiness is free.".

Many taken by old man's energy in Tiktok viral dance

Netizens were impressed by the man's ability to keep up with the energetic TikTok dancer. The video amassed three million likes as many commented that the man was a good sport for participating in the viral dance.

Sonny Constant commented:

"He passed the vibe check for sure!"

cassford493 commented:

"Pops is a whole vibe."

Selma Rahmani commented:

"Blesss him, my heart melted, omg."

Peace Kwinjo commented:

"He understood the assignment."

Tunkara21 commented:

"The old man is enjoying the vibe."

Adriana Costa added:

"Naaa this man was waiting for his time to shyne."

Mzansi living for contagious energy of dancing schoolkids in vibey video

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi school children are really showing the world that they know how to groove. A more recent clip showing a bunch of youngsters dancing in their school uniforms set the internet on fire with its electric vibes.

Dance challenges have given people something to do together and children a channel of clean and innocent fun. There is no doubt that the South African youth are slaying.

