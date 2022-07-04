A bunch of Mzansi schoolchildren recorded a dance video that has generated a bunch of likes, shares and comments

TikTok account @fabsafrica shared the awesome video showing the youngsters busting some impressive moves

The people of Mzansi love seeing young children dancing and living their best lives despite all the problems in the world

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mzansi schoolchildren are really showing the world that they know how to groove. A more recent clip showing a bunch of youngsters dancing in their school uniforms set the internet on fire with its electric vibes.

TikTok account @fabsafrica shared a vibey video of some Mzansi schoolkids dancing. Image: TikTok / @fabsafrica

Source: UGC

Dance challenges have given people something to do together and children a channel of clean and innocent fun. There is no doubt that the South African youth are slaying.

TikTok account @fabsafrica shared a video showing some Mzansi schoolkids who recorded a lit dance video at school. It all starts with one young man who starts to groove and sets everyone else off with his vibe. It really is a groove-inducing clip!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi get the weekend feels from this litty clip

These kids know how to groove and their moves had many hearing the club calling their name. People love to see schoolchildren dancing and having fun in a safe and positive way.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Stephen Kershaw186 said:

“Man is setting the vibe.”

@Marvin Williams said:

“Out of nowhere came a crowd..."

@user8048227719275 said:

“You know it's about to go down when the belt is pulled up.”

@kababishh said:

“Mother Africa, we celebrate life, we are happy despite everything.”

Viral video of school kid busting a move during break time wins Mzansi over: “Aw Matenas”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a young schoolboy, "Matenas", has been circulating online and shows him busting some moves during break time at school.

The clip was shared by Twitter user @Callmethaboo2nd and shows the pupil breaking out in a dance to a vibey track, said to be a song from the Barcadi Festival. Another boy can also be heard cheering Matenas on in the background with great enthusiasm.

The Twitter post was captioned:

“I love the fact that Matenas respects school but break time ziyakhala.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News