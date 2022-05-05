A lady's lovely encounter with the man she met on the street has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The kindhearted pretty lady shared videos of her playing and dancing with the mentally ill fellow

Following comments and advice she got from the first video which went viral, the lady changed the man's clothes

A lady melted hearts on social media after she shared a video of her having fun with a mentally challenged man she had found on the street.

In the now blown clip @pinkydaniels703 shared on TikTok, she stood side by side the unkempt man and played with him before going on to do some leg dance moves with him.

The Tik Tok star found creative dances and had fun with her new friend. Photo Credit: TikTok/@pinkydaniels703

The fun-loving fellow with a cigarette seemed to enjoy his time with the lady and copied her every move.

The clip got over 2 million views with many knocking the lady for not helping the man but just chasing clout with him.

As if heeding their advice, she shared a new video showing the man dancing in new clothes

Social media users commended her effort, just as some offered to contribute their quota to bettering the man's life.

Netizens react

Social media users love the charming video:

beatha said:

"You are a blessing. May God bless you for showing kindness to this man."

SelFay said:

"People busy asking the lady about shoes and haircut she's done a lot, you can assist too."

darow5 said:

"Well done sis, keep it up. If you can do this it means you can do better."

Dorcay s said:

"I am just happy and touched that you can stand that close to him, very few would, thumbs up and keep up with the love."

Mzansi citizens left shook after seeing clip of homeless man playing xbox road side with boujee Soney TV

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported you see many eye-opening things on the streets of Mzansi, but a homeless man jamming Xbox on a styling flatscreen TV, now that is definitely a first.

Homeless people get creative with trollies and all sorts of things but never would you expect to see a gaming set up on the side of the road with a beggar playing on it, would you?

Facebook page @Tattoos shared the clip of the homeless man and his gaming setup to their page. The man has impressively hooked the boujee TV and his Xbox up to some sort of power supply which he has neatly encased on a movable station.

