A Tik-Tok creator's dancing recently melted hearts across the country as she did her thing to a popular hit, Ba Straata

The dancing lady showed off while holding her little baby and people were amazed at how she kept her balance

Many people were gushing over the video, and they complimented both mom and kid after the adorable display

A Tik Tok star gained a following for dancing to house music. She recently showed off her bundle of joy to fans. The lady posted a video dancing with her baby in hand.

A TikTok dancer did the most while holding her son, and many netizens could not help but be impressed. Image:Tiktok/ @doyouknowkg

Source: UGC

People could not get over it as they marvelled at how adorable they looked. Online users also predicted that the baby would be a dancer like her.

TikTok video of baby and mom dancing charms South Africans

A lady dancing with a baby got netizens' attention. Tiktoker @doyouknowkg hit the vosho while holding her baby. She captioned the video:

"That vosho almost had me"

Always ready to show moms some love, Mzansi netizens were in awe of the TikToker. Peeps flooded the dancer with compliments as people were impressed by her skill, even with a child in hand. Many also commented on how adorable the baby looked.

Thomas Agaba Onyango commented:

"Hey… Congratulations!"

user3447810745038 commented:

"So cute."

Mag_Wagz commented:

"He's sooo adorable."

Rebel-de-Pyro commented:

"Time flies. Grown so big and I love your moves."

#LOVEYOURSELF# commented:

"Baby is growing fast."

cat commented:

"That sweet child is not going to walk for his first steps... he is going to pull out some dance moves."

