One lady had a gorgeous wedding and the pictures blew people away after many saw the location she chose for it

The lady had her wedding day in Indonesia and people could not get over how perfect it looked

Online users flooded the comments with heartfelt congratulations for the ecstatic newlyweds

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A South African lady's gorgeous wedding caused a buzz on Facebook. The bride had her wedding in Asia and it was a sight for sore eyes.

A South African lady flew all the way to Bali, Indonesia to get married. Image: Nkosenhle Hlophe

Source: Facebook

People could not stop gushing over how picture-perfect her wedding day looked. Many peeps left comments praising her for having the best ceremony ever.

South African woman gets married in Indonesia

A lady posted pictures of her wedding day on Facebook. The stunning woman wore a gorgeous lace wedding gown with an extra-long train. The lady got married in Bali, where she took incredible shots of the beautiful scenery. See the collection of photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans react to women's Bali wedding

Mzansi loves to see people's weddings. Online users could not get over how beautiful everything looked. Many people remarked on how she had a fairytale wedding.

Zamo Miya commented:

"Money talks."

Yolanda Zamisa commented:

"What a wow, first frame is killing me softly."

Zoe Molapisi commented:

"Indescribable beauty."

Angela Khanyo Mbatha commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous!"

Zama Gawu Spengane

"Totally stunning."

Rachel Seboko commented:

"Talk about a dream wedding, omg congratulations to you both."

Sthe Madlala commented:

"I’m so happy for you mkhaya wami. Halala!"

"My guy is sweating": Man wolfs down meal after dancing, Mzansi has jokes

Briefly News previously reported that one man caused a commotion on Twitter with two videos. The guy was dancing at a wedding and needed food at the end of a hectic dance routine.

When the man got his food, he made it evident that he was hungry. The video of him eating circulated on Twitter and people made fun of him.

In a Twitter video posted by @kulanicool, one man can be seen eating with a lot of enthusiasm. The video started with the young man dancing his heart out and demanding food. Part two of the video shows the dancer wolfing down his plate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News