Two ladies celebrated reaching huge milestones and shared their big purchase that looked the same

The two ladies had some people on social media celebrating until people realised that something was amiss

Online users noticed that the two women posted the same picture of a brand-new luxury apartment

Two women went viral after showing people that they bought new apartments. The ladies looked like they were celebrating the same apartment.

South Africans had questions after two women said they got a new apartment but used the same pictures. Image: Getty Images/NickyLloyd/Twitter/Madamekatiey/n_makhubele

People speculated about why the two women had the same flat. Online users flooded the comments with jokes.

South Africans react to tweeps celebrating buying one apartment

An online user, n_makhubele, celebrated her milestones in life, including being a three-time degree holder and finally getting her apartment. Another Twitter user, , shared that she recently got a new apartment. People had questions when they realised that both women shared the same picture. See the two posts below:

South Africans react to women's "new apartment" announcements

Many congratulated both women until they realised the posts had the same picture. People called one of the ladies, @Madamekatiey and said she was capping. The other lady also got accused of lying. Peeps tried to figure out who was telling the truth.

@OrorisengLedwab commented:

"Kante whose apartment is this guys!? Decide."

@Jay_Kamau commented:

"So this whole thing was a lie? She was in the comments talking about how her brothers helped her look for this apartment."

@SirTanga_ commented:

"I love how you kept lying in the replies."

@FoulLenny commented:

"Re Squeezeng in mo apartment, Re lokeleng."

