A woman shared three pictures of a cute home and it caused a buzz on the socials as people discussed the house's design

The photos showed a small gorgeous house that looks different from the usual square-shaped homes

Online users reacted to seeing that the home was circular with six sides and many said it looked like a sangoma's hut

One woman shared photos from a building company, TZM Construction. The little house went viral as some people thought it resembled traditional South African huts.

A picture of a tiny home left people convinced that it was more of a sangoma's hut in the village. Image: Twitter/@Havana_Bloom/Getty Images/ wildacad

Many online users insisted that the picture was showing a modern version of African huts made from clay with a thatched roof.

Traditional hut-shaped home goes Twitter viral

A picture shared by a lady @Havana_Bloom on Twitter shows a six-corner home that many people argued was indumba. Traditionally, indumba is a roundhouse hut used by African healers as described by National Museum Publications. See the picture below:

South Africans split over traditional-looking home

Tweeps commented on the picture with some loving the home while others insisted it was more of a modern hut used by sangomas. The lady who posted the house said they were mistaken and shared a picture of a real traditional hut to debunk their assumptions. Many people were impressed by TZM construction's work because good buildings elevate rural areas.

@YoliPeba commented:

"Ngathi yi ndumba emodern [ Looks like an African hut.]"

@LadyBuurky commented:

"I hear you. But, as ndumba."

@Banku_nTilapia commented:

"I love this. Idea!"

@denvern3 commented:

"Nice! The beautification of our rural areas will unlock immense value."

@LadyCharlotte01 commented:

"Little heaven."

@pumzile_ commented:

"As my woman cave."

@AriesBaby1304 commented:

"This looks like my future ndumba."

@mrwherethehoesa commented:

"For the 21st century sangoma."

