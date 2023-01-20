Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda left people talking on social media after posting a cute snap

The 947 presenter was rocking an expensive suit at work and decided to give her fans a sneak peek

While many people complimented the suit, others commented that the TV star has lost some weight

Anele Mdoda stuns in a power suit. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's new look had many fans impressed after she shared a picture on Instagram.

The cute snap shows Anele wearing a black and grey, scotch suit paired with a nice pair of heels. The media personality was hosting a L’Oréal event. Captioning the picture, she wrote:

"L’Oréal made me do it. L’Oréal made the list of the top 5 companies to work for in the world. Today we find out why. 2023 kick off. Let’s go !!!!"

Mzansi compliments Anele Mdoda's look

Fans and other celebrities, including the former 'Idols SA' judge Unathi Nkayi, took to the comments section to react to Anele's picture.

@unathi.co commented:

"You look so beautiful. This is beautiful ♥️"

@mkhizerandy said:

"OMG you've worked so hard. Look at that body."

@noxyfabulous wrote:

"Even if you wore this suit every day, I won’t see anything wrong, waze wafaneleka."

@brendachetty said:

"I think you should wear most suits, you look bad*ss, as if you're just about to fire someone."

@gertrudekhosa:

Hayibo I didn’t recognise you until I zoomed the picture. Yhuu you look beautiful."

Photo of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's "tracksuit" has Mzansi cracking jokes: "Devil wears Prasa"

In another article, Briefly News reported that a picture of Minister Mbalula wearing a funny-looking suit went viral on social media

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was spotted with a woman wearing a suit, which many people referred to as a "tracksuit" due to its pattern. The picture made rounds on social media as many people found it hilarious.

Many people cracked jokes after a Twitter user, @Patricia_Bantom, shared the photo, showing the minister wearing a suit with a pattern that looked similar to a train track. One person said: "I wonder who got the tender to design the suit, I hope procurement processes were followed."

Source: Briefly News