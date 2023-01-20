'How To Ruin Christmas' star Thando Thabethe and her best friend Tumelo Mailane have jetted off to Dubai to witness Bey's performance

The besties shared pictures on social media and some fans have asked Thando to remember to take pictures with Jay-Z and Beyoncé

People have since taken to the comments section to react. Many complimented Thando and Tumi's adorable friendship

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thando Thabethe jets off to Dubai. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe and TV producer friend Tumelo Mailane continue to serve friendship goals on social media.

The pair recently posted cute snaps on their social media platforms, giving fans a sneak peek as they were about to jet off on to Dubai.

Captioning the picture she posted on Instagram, the award-winning TV and radio personality said she thinks she is in love.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans react to Thando Thabethe and Tumelo Mailane's cute photos

While many complimented the snap, others said they thought Thando Thabethe was the American actress and singer Keke Palmer. @allthingshellen responded:

"Why did I think this is Keke Palmer!! Thing is I still see her even when I zoom."

misjoelyn said:

"Please don't forget to post the pics with Beyoncé or Jay-Z. You promised us on radio today."

@pr.etty3287 wrote:

"You resemble Keke Palmer here, must be the smile."

@lloydnzukiso said:

"I refuse to believe ba ukhona umntu omhle oluhlobo."

@zodwa20:

"Enjoy and at least try to take those pics, it won’t be bad ❤️"

AKA shares beautiful snaps and videos from his American holiday with his bae Nadia Nakai: “Enjoy, king Forbes”

In another article, Briefly News reported that AKA gave fans a sneak peek inside his American holiday.

Mzansi's celebrity couple, AKA and Nadia Nakai, recently jetted off to the United States of America and shared the pictures and videos of their trip on their social media platforms. Opening up about the holiday on Instagram, AKA revealed that they arrived well in Cincinnati after travelling for over 24 hours.

He said they planned to watch the live performances at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Fans and other celebrities flooded AKA and Nadia Nakai's comments section, admiring their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News