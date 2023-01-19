Congratulations are in order for the award-winning singer Zahara following her big announcement on social media

The music star shared that she has won an award from the African Entertainment Awards USA for Best Female Artist

Many people have since taken to Zahara's comments section to congratulate her. One person said: "Congratulations chomi. You deserve that win"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zahara wins an international award. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara continues to grow as an artist and fly Mzansi's flag high. The singer recently scooped an African Entertainment Award USA (AEAUSA).

The Loliwe hitmaker took to Twitter to share the good news. She posted a picture with a short caption praising God. She :

"Uthixo igamalakhle linguye endinguye, "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

People react to Zahara following her international award win

Fans are proud of Zahara for winning yet another international award. Many have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

@Deartroublegal responded:

"Congratulations chomi. You deserve that win. You got such a magnificent talent. Your voice is the best."

@freshglen said:

"Very happy for you. However, the bill you ran away from Parrots Clearwater is still pending... I think you know OK, so go sort it out neh?"

@PTShauke wrote:

"Congratulations. God is great all the time."

@BLOSE_ZN said:

"Congratulations, Sicela ungayinakhungani leyo mali. We love you."

@maifo-na:

"I’m happy for you sisi, more blessings and blossom yeva."

Zahara shares a teaser of her new reality TV show, Mzansi excited: "Yes Zahara, this is what we want"

In another article, Briefly News reported that Zahara has scored herself a reality TV show.

It's confirmed that the award-winning singer has a brand new show titled Zahara: As I Rise, coming to SABC 1 on February 4. The proud music star took to her social media platforms to share the exciting news, leaving fans excited that they are finally going to get an exclusive look into her life.

The singer shared her show's trailer on Twitter, asking fans to start the countdown to the premiere. Taking to the comments section, many people said they are looking forward to the show and congratulated the singer on her achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News