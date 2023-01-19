Thuso Mbedu has taken to her official Twitter account to gush about her incredible time at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards

The Woman King actress shared eight snaps showing the before and after of her gorgeous Louis Vuitton look

Reacting to the numerous snaps, South Africans complimented the star, saying she looks breathtaking

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi's pride and joy, Thuso Mbedu, has once again flown the South African flag on international stages. Following her huge success in Hollywood, the stunner attended the 28th Critics' Choice Awards.

Thuso Mbedu's stunning snaps from the 28th Critics' Choice Awards have left Twitter peeps speechless. Image: Frazer Harrison and Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

According to Variety, the lush ceremony was held on January 15, at the Fairmount Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Taking to her Twitter account to gush about how breathtaking she looked, Thuso dropped eight photos. The actress shared photos of her stunning final look as well as behind-the-scenes pics showing the effort it took to put the look together.

In the caption of the tweet, she credited everyone who made her look gorgeous, from Louis Vuitton, who dressed her, to her makeup artist for enhancing her natural beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check out the snaps below:

Mzansi salivating over Thuso Mbedu's Louis Vuitton look at 28th Critics' Choice Awards

Online peeps rushed to the comments section to laud Thuso, saying she's a natural beauty. See the comments below:

@iroberta_amanda said:

"Breathtaking!"

@tshepo87 shared:

"You are a superstar."

@anothermshengu posted:

"A more perfect face does not exist."

@PositiveClick replied:

"Reminds me of a young Kelly Rowland. Naturally beautiful."

@OlwethuQomoyi92 commented:

"You are shining like a diamond ♥️"

@MorningDanxa wrote:

"Your smile is golden. You smile my worries away."

@Heavenling also said:

"True African gem."

@nqobile_m18 also shared:

"❤ umuhle as always."

Thuso Mbedu makes The Wrap magazine cover and serves face and body goals, SA can’t get enough of her heat

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu is undoubtedly one of South Africa's biggest export. The talented actress has been making Mzansi proud with her success on the international scene.

Last year, the stunner made headlines when she starred alongside How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis and her rumoured boyfriend, John Boyega in the action-packed movie The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu hit the ground running in 2023 as she started the year by featuring on the cover of an international magazine. Heading to her Twitter page, the Gotham Independent Film Award winner shared stunning snaps from the magazine cover shoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News